New to the market: An attractive Northern Ireland farm with top quality, productive ground

Hewitt Property Agents are delighted to offer to the market 20 Ballyhoy Road, Armagh, situated approximately 3.5 miles from Armagh in a very sought after farming area.

The residence is a detached two-storey house, with three double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a kitchen diner.

There is potential here to add further internal accommodation in an existing ‘self-contained flat’, which is attached to the main dwelling.

The land, circa 15 acres, is top quality, productive ground with good road frontage, just adjacent to the dwelling and farmyard.

The impressive farm buildings include cubicle accommodation for 60 cows, two silos, a general purpose shed and calf house, 4,000L bulk tank and an eight point Delaval parlour.

The farmyard also benefits from its own separate lane.

The property includes a large detached garage and the recently tarmacked driveway has parking for multiple vehicles.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall which is carpeted, with under stairs storage; kitchen diner - a country style kitchen fitted with high and low units, a tiled floor, electric oven and electric hob, extractor fan, stainless steel sink and drainer and tiled back splash; living room with wood floor and wood burning stove; snug, which is carpeted and has an open fire; a utility room with tiled floor, stainless steel sink and drainer, and space for a washing machine; and a WC with laminate floor.

The first floor offers a carpeted landing with hot press; three bedrooms; and a family bathroom suite with a corner show, WC, wash hand basin and heated towel rail.

The attached annex is made up of a living area, an upstairs bathroom and a bedroom.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Hewitt Property Agents, Markethill.

You can contact Hewitt Property Agents on Tel. 028 3755 1941 or via email at [email protected]

