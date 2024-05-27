New venue for 16th annual Saintfield Horse Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is a fabulous new venue for the 16th annual Saintfield Horse Show.

The show will take place on Saturday, 24th August 2024 at Hazeldene Farm, Ballynahinch by kind permission of Andrew and Laura Napier.

Show Director Joan Cunningham said: "We are absolutely delighted that Andrew and Laura Napier are welcoming us to Hazeldene Farm. Seldom have I ever seen such magnificent facilities. As the summer showing season will be drawing to an end and kids will soon be going back to school, this will be a great way to end the season.

“There will be pony showing, horse showing, racehorse to riding horse working hunter, happy hackers, Ladies Side Saddle, Pet Dog Show, Best dressed Lady, Trade Stands and lots of novelty events."