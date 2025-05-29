New weather station to enhance Air Ambulance operations

Air Ambulance NI pilot Richard Steele with Gale Sergeant and William Taylor from W & R Barnett.

AIR Ambulance Northern Ireland is set to save more lives with the launch of a new weather station at St Angelo Airport in Co Fermanagh.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This innovative technology, primarily funded by W & R Barnett with additional support from the Grace Trust and the Hospital Saturday Fund, will provide accurate local weather conditions, making it easier to determine if the helicopter can fly to incidents in the Fermanagh area.

Previously, pilots had limited access to reliable weather information enroute to Fermanagh, creating uncertainty over the ability to reach time-critical patients during adverse weather conditions. The new weather station now provides accurate, real-time meteorological updates, significantly enhancing operational confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Breige Mulholland, Head of Operations, expressed gratitude for the funding, stating: “Thanks to this support, our pilots now have access to the best and most up-to-date information to decide if they can launch the aircraft.”

The new station will not only support Air Ambulance NI missions but also assist other emergency services in the county.

Richard Steele, Pilot for Air Ambulance NI, met with W & R Barnett to emphasise the importance of the new station. He stated: “When tasked to remote locations in NI during adverse weather conditions – particularly where limited or no weather information is available – operational challenges can arise, reducing the team’s confidence in reaching the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) scene. The new Fermanagh weather station is invaluable for quick decision-making in this region. My colleagues and I are very grateful to the funders for this investment.”

Gale Sergeant, Charity co-ordinator for W & R Barnett, added: “W & R Barnett have been a supporter of Air Ambulance NI from inception, including previous projects to investigate what options were available to access remote areas more easily and identify appropriate landing areas. As a result of this research, the decision to locate a weather station at St Angelo Airport was made and W & R Barnett were delighted to fund the revolutionary weather station which will make a difference to those using the service, the pilots and the wider emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Angelo Airport played a critical role in the project's success by donating the land for free and offering support throughout the process. The project has come to fruition thanks to the efforts of all involved.

In cases where the helicopter cannot fly due to certain weather conditions, the clinical crew utilise the rapid response vehicle to provide emergency support to the people of Northern Ireland during their most desperate times of need, regardless of the weather.

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the Province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency pre-hospital care direct to the casualty with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs. The aircraft can reach anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes.

On average the medical team are called upon twice every day, whether that is as a result of a serious road traffic collision, farm or workplace accident, sport and leisure incident or a serious medical emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a local charity, Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2.5 million each year to maintain and sustain this service so public donations are crucial. One of the simplest ways to support is by becoming a member of Club AANI and donating via a monthly or annual subscription. Find out more by visiting www.airambulanceni.org or alternatively contact the charity directly by emailing [email protected] or calling 028 9262 2677.