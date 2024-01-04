The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) has limited places on its free 2023/24 Farm for the Future programme for farming families in England, with workshops taking place on business and environmental topics commencing this month (January 2024).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The year ahead may be daunting the farming community, facing existing and new challenges, however, this programme aims to connect and support and make 2024 a successful, happy new year.

Over three years, Farm for the Future has achieved impressive results with 95% of participating farms saying they have increased confidence in their ability to plan for the future. With an abundance of positive feedback, the programme has people and their welfare at its core – which reflects the values of the RCF.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by its founder, HM King Charles III, The Royal Countryside Fund acts as a catalyst, enabling change and developing resilience, working with local partners who deliver the bespoke programmes of support.

The Royal Countryside Fund (RCF) has limited places on its free 2023/24 Farm for the Future programme for farming families in England, with workshops taking place on business and environmental topics commencing this month (January 2024). Picture: Submitted

What’s on offer?

Workshop on business efficiency

Workshop on environmental scheme

Get to know your local farming community

Bespoke workshops tailored to your interests

Ongoing and one-to-one support

As well as in-person groups in 18 regions across England, also offered is a virtual group allowing farmers to access support within their own home.

Andrew and Laura, who run a beef farm in Staffordshire participated in the programme in 2022. They both attended the virtual workshops which they reported as being helpful as they find it difficult to get away from the farm.

Reflecting on the programme, Laura said: “The programme was fantastic and would absolutely recommend the programme to other farmers. Christina Hutchings, the coordinator of the online group, was fantastic in organising the workshops, and provided a lot of communication.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She described the speakers throughout the programme as “informative and engaging.”

Limited places across England are available – to find your local group, visit www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/farmforthefuture.