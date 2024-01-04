New year, new opportunities for farmers with free support
The year ahead may be daunting the farming community, facing existing and new challenges, however, this programme aims to connect and support and make 2024 a successful, happy new year.
Over three years, Farm for the Future has achieved impressive results with 95% of participating farms saying they have increased confidence in their ability to plan for the future. With an abundance of positive feedback, the programme has people and their welfare at its core – which reflects the values of the RCF.
Inspired by its founder, HM King Charles III, The Royal Countryside Fund acts as a catalyst, enabling change and developing resilience, working with local partners who deliver the bespoke programmes of support.
What’s on offer?
- Workshop on business efficiency
- Workshop on environmental scheme
- Get to know your local farming community
- Bespoke workshops tailored to your interests
- Ongoing and one-to-one support
As well as in-person groups in 18 regions across England, also offered is a virtual group allowing farmers to access support within their own home.
Andrew and Laura, who run a beef farm in Staffordshire participated in the programme in 2022. They both attended the virtual workshops which they reported as being helpful as they find it difficult to get away from the farm.
Reflecting on the programme, Laura said: “The programme was fantastic and would absolutely recommend the programme to other farmers. Christina Hutchings, the coordinator of the online group, was fantastic in organising the workshops, and provided a lot of communication.”
She described the speakers throughout the programme as “informative and engaging.”
Limited places across England are available – to find your local group, visit www.royalcountrysidefund.org.uk/farmforthefuture.
To learn more about the virtual Farm for the Future programme contact Christina Hutchings via email [email protected] or call 07715 353546.