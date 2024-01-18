New Year new start at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre
All riders started out showing off their skills with enthusiasm and Connell Hill look forward to see you all progress up the classes in the exciting weeks ahead.
The cross-poles class was kindly sponsored by Doagh Equestrian and proved popular as usual with Lois Hurrell and Rosie Duggan taking home the red rosettes.
Local girl Katie McDonald set her goals big for 2024, riding Misty and Dougie in three classes to accomplish doubles clears all the way!
All competitors in the 70s set the bar high with a full house of double clears.
Lindsey Gault on Winston moved up to her first 80cm class and Mia Morrison took double clear rounds in both the 80s and 90cm classes, with all other riders finishing well.
Results
X-poles class:
Lois Hurrell; Rosie Duggan, Misty.
50cm class:
Katie McDonald, Misty; Rebekah Todd, Cody.
60cm:
Katie McDonald, Dougie; Conan Boyle, Molly; Rebekah Todd, Cody.
70cm:
Eva O’Melvina, George; Katie McDonald, Dougie; Lindsey Gault, Winston; Carla Dolan, Lady.
80cm:
Annie Davis, Rupbert; Mia Morrison, Olive; Shea Kearney; Mia McClean, Billy; Eva O’Melvena, George; Lindsey Gault, Winston; Carla Dolan, Lady.
90cm:
Annie Davis, Rupbert; Mia Morrison, Olive; Mia McClean, Billy; Shane Kearney, Lady; Kate Spence.
1m:
Darcy Henry McColl; Karen Walker, Ellie.
1.10m:
Karen Walker, Ellie.
Dates for your diary for the month ahead at Connell Hill Equestrian Centre are as follows:
20th January Saturday Training Show – Show Jumping Classes starting with x-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m
21st January SJI Measuring (see SJI website for details of how to book your place)
27th January Dog Show – no show jumping on this weekend
3rd February Saturday Training Show Jumping resumes again starting with x-poles up to 1.20m
10th February Saturday Training Show – Show Jumping Classes starting with x-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m
17th February Saturday Training Show – Show Jumping Classes starting with x-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m
18th February Connell Hill Working Hunter Derby (see CH/Gillian Creighton Facebook for details)
24th February Saturday Training Show – Show Jumping Classes starting with x-poles (assisted/unassisted) up to 1.20m
Watch out for further dates to be added to Connell Hill Equestrian’s calendar of events on Connell Hill and/or Gillian Creighton Facebook pages.