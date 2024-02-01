Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The auction, held last weekend, saw over 2,400 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70 per cent.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £8,100 for a Renault Tractor 1991, outside items selling to £13,100 for a 14 Ton Kane Silage Trailer and inside items selling to £400 for a Commercial tyre fitting machine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 23rd February with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 12th February with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 22nd February.

A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market January machinery sale. (Pic: Ballymena Livestock Market)

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £13,100 for a 14 Ton Kane Silage Trailer, £8,100 for a Renault Tractor 1991, £8,000 for a Mitsubishi Shogun3.2 SG2 2012, £8,000 for a Matbro Telehandler TR250 110 1997, £7,600 for a 14tn classic Kane silage trailer, £7,500 for a Kane triaxle low loader, £6,000 for a 2004 Herbst 2000gln slurry tanker with shaft, £5,900 for a Abbey 1600gln Slurry Tanker, £5,500 for a Abbey 2000gln slurry tanker, £5,100 for a Land Rover Defender 110 2001, £4,800 for a Ruscon slurry tanker 2600gln with shaft, £4,500 for a NIssan Navara Platinum 2009, £4,500 for a Blow trailer, £4,400 for a 21ft Kane Bale trailer Tandem axle and £4,100 for a Case International Tractor.