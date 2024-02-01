New Year sales at Ballymena Livestock Market January machinery sale
The auction, held last weekend, saw over 2,400 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70 per cent.
Demand was high with vehicles selling to £8,100 for a Renault Tractor 1991, outside items selling to £13,100 for a 14 Ton Kane Silage Trailer and inside items selling to £400 for a Commercial tyre fitting machine.
The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 23rd February with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 12th February with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 22nd February.
Leading prices as follows:
Outside Machinery: £13,100 for a 14 Ton Kane Silage Trailer, £8,100 for a Renault Tractor 1991, £8,000 for a Mitsubishi Shogun3.2 SG2 2012, £8,000 for a Matbro Telehandler TR250 110 1997, £7,600 for a 14tn classic Kane silage trailer, £7,500 for a Kane triaxle low loader, £6,000 for a 2004 Herbst 2000gln slurry tanker with shaft, £5,900 for a Abbey 1600gln Slurry Tanker, £5,500 for a Abbey 2000gln slurry tanker, £5,100 for a Land Rover Defender 110 2001, £4,800 for a Ruscon slurry tanker 2600gln with shaft, £4,500 for a NIssan Navara Platinum 2009, £4,500 for a Blow trailer, £4,400 for a 21ft Kane Bale trailer Tandem axle and £4,100 for a Case International Tractor.
Inside Machinery: £400 for a Commercial tyre fitting machine, £270 for a Yanmar diesel power washer, £260 for a Stihl ms 391 chainsaw 20 inch bar, £240 for 4 Audi alloys 18 inch, £230 for Presto drill bits, £200 for a calving aid, £200 for 4 Audi 235-35x19 black alloys, £190 for Burdizzo castrators, £180 for a Fronius trans tig 4000 welder, £170 for an extending ladder, £170 for 3x rolls of bale wrap, £170 for a Jefferson power washer, £160 for a Ingersol rand heavy duty compressor, £160 for a Makita concrete saw, £150 for a Hatz diesel generator, £150 for a Red spool block, £150 for 4x alloy wheels 17inch Multi stud, £150 for 4 Range Rover alloys 19 inch, £140 for a Red tool cabinet and £140 for a Quad X electric sower.