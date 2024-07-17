Alastair Bell enjoying New York.

TWO artisan food companies from Northern Ireland are confident of new exports to the US from participation in a trade mission to New York City that included participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show, one of the biggest trade events there.

Northern Ireland food was represented at the influential Summer Fancy Food Show in New York for the first time in many years. SAM BUTLER talked to two local participants, both artisan enterprises.

Taking part in Summer Fancy Food gave Alastair Bell, the much travelled entrepreneur behind Irish Black Butter, the opportunity to make important contacts in NYC. The small company has business already in the Boston area and most recently in Dallas, the latter the outcome of his participation in an earlier DBT business mission this year.

Alastair heard recently that his sweet/savoury sauce made from Armagh Bramley apples and spices has now been listed by the World Duty Free at George Best Belfast City Airport. “Gaining a listing there in the impressive duty free store was a tremendous boost as I headed to London and the mission to NYC,” says Alastair. “Irish Black Butter is now on the shelves in duty frees in both Belfast airports and Dublin,” he adds.

Luca Montorio of PEPPUP Sauces in Newtownards.

“The Summer Fancy Food Show was a tremendous experience,” continues Alastair. “It was massive. I met a number of existing customers from NYC, Boston and Texas and had opportunities to discuss new business prospects. My programme included sampling Irish Black Butter on the stand hosted by Chelsea Market Baskets in New York. DBT did a marvellous job in supporting us by hosting business breakfasts and other events for key food buyers, including an excellent meeting at the home of the British diplomat in the city,” he adds.

PEPPUP authentic Italian sauces from Newtownards and Portrush’s Irish Black Butter were Northern Ireland’s representatives on the UK Department of Business and Trade (DBT) mission to New York. The companies took part in the show and then met potential customers and others at a series of events and briefings organised by the UK diplomats in the city.

Taking part in the important trade trip were Luca and Liz Montorio, the husband and wife team behind PEPPUP, a small enterprise that has developed a range of Italian style gourmet sauces, Bolognese dips and ketchups. Business in the US would be a first for the company that was founded in May 2015 by Luca, an Italian native and nutritionist, in the family home in Portaferry, County Down. The enterprise subsequently moved to a warehouse in Newtownards.

Liz, commenting on the NYC trade trip, says: “It was an immensely encouraging and significant trip. While it’s early days, visitors to the stand at the Summer Fancy Food Show understood the unique selling points of our Italian sauces and other products such as being fat free, free from allergens, with no added sugar and no onions,” explains Liz.

Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter of Portrush found participation in the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York a great success.

“Many of the visitors who tasted the products described them as the best for taste. Retailers, clubs and distributors liked our products a lot and hopefully the first order will come soon.

“We’ve still a lot of work to do, of course, especially in terms of following up the many expressions of interest. Overall, Fancy Food was a very worthwhile show. We learned a great deal from the visitors to the stand and the DBT team in New York. We greatly appreciate their advice and support throughout the trip,” adds Liz.

Organised by the US Speciality Food Association, the Summer Fancy Food Show is the largest specialty food fair in North America, and it was first organised in 1955. The name ‘Fancy Food’ emphasizes the show's focus on exquisite and refined foods, representing a range of food products known for their quality, taste, and uniqueness. The fair takes place annually at the Jacob K Javits Convention Centre in New York, typically during the summer months.

The Specialty Food Association, a non-profit organisation committed to promoting and recognizing specialty foods and their producers, serves as the event organiser.

PEPPUP Sauces on show at Summer Fancy Food in New York.

The wide range of products and services presented at the show includes a variety of specialty foods and beverages. These encompass new products, imported and domestic specialties, exotic ingredients, and gourmet foods.

The show provides a platform for professionals in the food industry to network, conduct business, and draw inspiration from new ideas and cooking techniques. This is facilitated through cooking seminars, tastings, and cooking demonstrations.

A special highlight of the fair are the award ceremonies in various categories that take place during the event. The fair attracts a broad audience, including retailers, restaurateurs, food manufacturers, specialty dealers, and other professionals from the food industry.

Northern Ireland food and drink companies rarely take part in this important trade event. DBT has been focused on building business links between Northern Ireland and the US.