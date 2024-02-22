Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Agnew is a dairy farmer in Newry, Co Down, where he farms a Holstein-Friesian herd in partnership with his wife Ruth and three sons.

He has served on the board of Lakeland Dairies since the merger with LacPatrick Dairies completed in 2019.

He was re-elected vice-chairperson of Lakeland Dairies at the February board meeting of the co-op.

Niall Matthews was re-elected chairperson of Lakeland Dairies at the same board meeting.

Commenting on his re-election, Keith Agnew said: “I’m honoured to continue in my role as vice-chairperson of Lakeland Dairies and to represent the 3,200 farm families who supply us with 2bn litres of milk annually.

“Working alongside chairperson Niall Matthews, as well as the rest of the board and management, we are committed to serving the needs of our farm families and continuing the strong progress we have made to date.”

Chairperson, Niall Matthews was first elected to his role February 2021.

He farms at Tully, Co. Louth, in partnership with his wife Juana, and their son and two daughters.

Lakeland Dairies processes 2bn litres of milk annually into a wide range of high-quality dairy food ingredients, foodservice and consumer products, collecting milk from over 3,200 family farms across 16 counties north and south.