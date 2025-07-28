Newton Faulkner to headline Atlantic Sessions

Newton Faulkner is headlining the Atlantic Sessions festival.

THE award-winning Atlantic Sessions music festival returns to Portstewart and Portrush this November with the first headliners announced!

The much-loved event is set to take place from Thursday, November 13, to Sunday, November 16, with a packed programme of over 30 live gigs taking place in both seaside towns, with many of them free.

Music fans can look forward to three days of unmissable performances in a wide variety of venues, as well as a special Opening Night Headline Show on Thursday, November 13, at Portrush Playhouse featuring rising local stars Polar Bolero, supported by local duo Many a Son!

Atlantic Sessions is thrilled to announce that Newton Faulkner will headline this year’s festival, playing The Barn at Kellys on Friday, November 14, with support from two fantastic NI based artists, Jordan O’Keefe and Ricky Lorimer.

With top 10 hits and number one double platinum albums, Newton Faulkner continues to tour and sell out venues across Europe and the UK and Atlantic Sessions has been lucky to have sealed one of the four Irish gigs this year.

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Oliver McMullan commented: “It’s wonderful to see the range of talent we have been able to secure for this year’s Atlantic Sessions.

“We are very proud of the reputation Atlantic Session’s has built over the years as a place to celebrate emerging talent as well as established artists. With these top-class headline events we look forward to another very successful weekend for visitors and residents of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“As we have seen in previous years, the fantastic variety of musical entertainment, in two of our most beautiful coastal locations, is a winning combination for everyone and I would encourage everyone to come along an enjoy the acts for yourselves.”

Other headliners include Eleanor McEvoy, who will play Portrush Town Hall on Friday, November 14, while The David Lyttle Quartet will entertain audiences in Portstewart at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

Programmed by Get Shep on behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, this year’s festival will feature some Atlantic Sessions favourites, as well as a host of new bands featuring in the 2025 festival for the first time.

Tickets are now on sale for all four of the headline events which have been released to date at www.atlanticsessions.com, with three more headline gigs to be announced in the coming weeks. All other gigs on the Music Trail will be admission free, with the full programme to be released in early September.

Follow council channels and Atlantic Sessions on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest announcements.