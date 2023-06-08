Starting at the sign posted field at the Six Road Ends. The run will go the following route: A48 Cotton Road, Dam Road, Bailie Road, Newtownards Road , Hogstown Road, Newtownards Road, High Bangor Road, Stockbridge Road, A2 Warren Road, Lower Balloo Road, Springwell Road, Hawe Road, Ballycrochan Road, A48 Cotton Road finish back at the starting field.

The field will be open at 12.30pm with a barbecue and the run starting at 1.30pm sharp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All vehicles are welcome so come and bring the family along for an afternoon of family fun.