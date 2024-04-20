Newtownstewart YFC help raise £2735 for Omagh Children’s Community Nursing Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club held a raffle which was supported by many local businesses as well as special auction items which were sold with all proceeds being donated to the Children’s Nursing Team.

Gareth and Zoe McKelvey past members of the club who had strong connections with the team, chosen to donate to them due to the amazing care their late son Harrison received.