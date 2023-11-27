Newtownstewart YFC make tractor and truck run cheque presentation
With a successful turn out, with over 100 vehicles in attendance.
The vehicle gathered at Newtownstewart livestock market with kind permission of the Millar Family.Where they then travelled to Plumbridge, Gortin and back to the mart for a barbecue, which food was kindly supplied by Robert Matthewson club president and cooked by William Wilson.
On Friday 3rd November six representatives from the club travelled to Ward 4F to present the cheque to the ward.
They were met with deputy sister, Chelsea and senior nursing assistant, Debbie for the handover.
This ward is very close to the heart of the club as two of the club past members, Dean McCann and Sam Mitchell were in their care.
The funds raised will go to helping buy equipment and help them with any cost needed in providing treatment to their patients.
A massive thank you to everyone who attended the annual tractor/truck run and donated to the charity, it was more than appreciated.