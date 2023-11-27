Newtownstewart Young Farmers’ Club raised an astonishing £3,425 from their tractor and truck run on Sunday 13th August to raise fund for Ward 4F Neurosurgical Ward at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a successful turn out, with over 100 vehicles in attendance.

The vehicle gathered at Newtownstewart livestock market with kind permission of the Millar Family.Where they then travelled to Plumbridge, Gortin and back to the mart for a barbecue, which food was kindly supplied by Robert Matthewson club president and cooked by William Wilson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 3rd November six representatives from the club travelled to Ward 4F to present the cheque to the ward.

Pictured, from left, Robert Matthewson, Sarah McConnell, Thomas McConnell, deputy ward sister Debbie, Dean McCann, Sam Mitchell, Andrea McFarland, Sarah McFarland and Alistair McKelvey. Picture: Newtownstewart YFC

They were met with deputy sister, Chelsea and senior nursing assistant, Debbie for the handover.

This ward is very close to the heart of the club as two of the club past members, Dean McCann and Sam Mitchell were in their care.

The funds raised will go to helping buy equipment and help them with any cost needed in providing treatment to their patients.