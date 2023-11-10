News you can trust since 1963
Next generation of agri-food at ABP Angus youth exhibition

How to overcome barriers to young people taking up farming; the farmer’s part in protecting the environment and biodiversity; and future trends for beef were just some of the ideas and interests displayed by teenagers competing at this year’s ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition at the Logan Hall, Balmoral Park recently.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 10th Nov 2023, 09:34 GMT
Some 31 school teams totalling 100 Year 11 pupils had to pitch their ideas and knowledge of farming and beef production in the hope of being one of four finalist teams to win their own mini herd of Angus cross calves compliments of ABP and Certified Irish Angus.

A broad cross section of urban and rural post primary schools took part. Common to all was the task of having to convince a judging panel of agri-food industry and education representatives that they should be the participants in the next ABP Angus Youth finalist skills development programme.

Commenting on this year’s event, George Mullan, managing director of ABP in Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to see such a range of young people from all over the province taking part from both urban and rural communities. Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector offers ambitious teenagers a range of employment opportunities.

Pictured taking part in the 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition is the team from Sperrin Integrated College: Cameron McDonald, Olivia Moon and Niamh Scullion. Picture: SubmittedPictured taking part in the 2023 ABP Angus Youth Challenge Exhibition is the team from Sperrin Integrated College: Cameron McDonald, Olivia Moon and Niamh Scullion. Picture: Submitted
“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is their chance to share their interests and views on agriculture and food production and connect with ABP and other representatives in our industry.”

Those that get through to the finalist stage and win the calves will be able to pocket the proceeds from their sale to ABP.

One overall winning team will also win a further £1,000 cash prize for their school or club. As part of their finalist development programme, they will be challenged to work on research assignments relating to sustainability with the support of a CAFRE mentor and take part in an international study tour.

The finalists will be announced later this month.

