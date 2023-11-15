Next UTV ‘Up Close’ dives deep into the pollution crisis in Lough Neagh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entitled ‘What Lies Beneath’, and presented by UTV reporter Sarah Clarke, the hour-long programme on Thursday night seeks to find answers as to why Lough Neagh, which is meant to be protected by a number of environmental organisations, was allowed to get into such a dire state; who was meant to be regulating; and who was raising the alarm.

She challenges NI Water, The Ulster Farmers’ Union, and stakeholder groups, and speaks to scientists, environmentalists and locals about solutions.

It began with a noxious green sludge which spread across the lough this summer, threatening livelihoods and wildlife. It shut down popular leisure activities such as swimming, walking and fishing…from the lough right up to beaches on the north coast.

Public alarm grew as civil servants from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) which sits within DAERA, revealed that the problem was caused by phosphorous build up caused by farming slurry and septic tanks.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency also revealed that Northern Ireland Water, responsible for maintaining water quality, was also responsible for 24pc of pollution into the lough - the source of 40pc of NI’s drinking water.

A government policy ‘Going for Growth’ to encourage intensive farming was blamed. Gerry Darby from the Lough Neagh Partnership pointed out that there was ‘little or no concern of the environmental impact’ of this strategy when it was launched back in 2013. However, John McLenaghan of the Ulster Farmers’ Union defends the ‘Going for Growth’ strategy pointing to positive outcomes for consumers, and adds that farmers are still being heftily fined and prosecuted for any discharge breaches.

The programme shines a light too on NI Water as figures showed that wastewater was responsible for almost a quarter of the phosphorus in the algae. Sarah challenges NI Water on being one of the biggest polluters along with agriculture, to the water system. Dymphna Gallagher, Head of Drinking Water Regulation at NI Water explains how they are working with NIEA on improvements, and explains how wastewater and sewage levels are monitored.

Ownership of the bed and banks of the lough by the Earl of Shaftesbury is another contentious issue. He is open to selling it but former MP Bernadette McAliskey says: “I have always said that there should be an assurance given that he would not sell Lough Neagh privately.”

Throughout the programme, scientists, users of the lough, and environmental activists talk of their own experiences in working and living around the lough and give their opinions on what has gone wrong, and how it can be fixed.

Northern Ireland’s Environment Agency states that its main purpose is to protect and enhance Northern Ireland’s environment…and support economic growth. Sarah asks: “is this a conflict of interest?”

Many stakeholders are calling for an independent environment agency. Dr Ciara Brennan from Environmental Justice Ireland, says: “That would remove any potential conflicts of interest that currently exist, because our environment agency is located within the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and there is not a great deal of distance between the regulated community and the regulator.” She goes on to say, “I also think it’s important because there has been almost complete collapse in public trust.”

Looking to the future, James Orr, director, Friends of the Earth said: “We need to stop taking from it, and work out what are the causes of this terminal decline, and if we don’t get to the truth, if we don’t get to the bottom of this, then the lough is sacrificed forever.”