NFFN welcomes scheme re-opening

The Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) welcomes the reopening of the scheme and the opportunity it presents for farmers to be rewarded for implementing nature-friendly farming practices on their farm.

NFFN commends the measures that existing scheme members have already put in place to improve water quality by creating riparian buffers, new hedgerows and woodland planting. On arable land, giant bird tables and field margins have created excellent habitats for wildflower, pollinators and birds.

NFFN NI Chair and livestock farmer in, Co Antrim, Michael Meharg, says: “EFS is an excellent opportunity for farmers to work with nature and we strongly encourage farmers who are not currently in an EFS scheme agreement to take full advantage of the many benefits farming with nature can provide.