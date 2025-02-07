NFU Mutual calls for Machinery Theft Bill in Scottish Parliament

The UK’s leading rural insurer NFU Mutual has called for a Machinery Theft Bill in Scotland at a drop-in event for MSPs in Holyrood this week.

Sponsored by NFU Mutual, the rural crime drop-in session at the Scottish Parliament was hosted by Rachael Hamilton MSP on Thursday 6 February following First Minister’s Questions.

Representatives from NFU Mutual and police officers from the National Rural Crime Unit attended to discuss the issue of equipment and machinery theft across Scotland.

The session not only demonstrated the impact rural crime has on farmers and the wider community but encouraged Scottish politicians to consider legislative solutions to deter and tackle future incidents. NFU Mutual is calling for a Machinery Theft Bill in Scotland similar to the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act in England and Wales.

NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist Hannah Binns said: “Machinery and equipment are vital for Scottish farmers and crofters to complete their day-to-day work and feed the nation, and theft can cause needless delays and disruptions.

“Growing up on a family farm, I understand rural crime impacts more than the practicalities of farming; it can leave farmers feeling vulnerable in what is not just their workplace, but often their family home. It’s also second guessing yourself, and the worry that those responsible could return in the future.

“All indications suggest rural crime is becoming more organised and determined in nature. It is clear that co-ordinated efforts from insurers, farmers, manufacturers, police and politicians are key in providing a united response to the challenge presented by organised criminals and opportunistic thieves.

“A Machinery Theft Bill in Scotland could help deter and prevent future thefts, and we look forward to working with industry and lawmakers to push this forward.”

Superintendent Andrew Huddleston, National Rural Crime Unit and NPCC lead for stolen construction and agricultural machinery, said: “I am very pleased that so many Members of the Scottish Parliament have shown such great interest and support for the call to insist on valuable machines having basic security to reduce thefts in the first place and forensic marking so we can stand a chance of returning it to its owners.”

Rachael Hamilton MSP said: “The costs of crime across rural Scotland have soared in recent years and far too many rural residents and businesses are worried they will next to be targeted.

“I know this from my speaking to people in my own Borders constituency and I am determined we will get tough on rural crime. Those living in these communities are paying far too heavy a price simply due to where they live.

“I was delighted to bring NFU Mutual and the National Rural Crime Unit to the Scottish Parliament this week to discuss what more we can do to tackle rural crime.

“We have seen tough measures to prevent equipment theft passed down south and I am urging the UK Labour government to release the consultation responses in relation to that bill to allow us to deliver the same benefits to Scotland.”

The Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act in England and Wales, brought into law in 2023, aims to prevent both the theft and re-sale of agricultural equipment such as quad bikes and ATVs, by ensuring immobilisers and forensic marking is fitted as standard and a registration database is created.

NFU Mutual invested more than £400,000 in 2024 to help tackle rural crime across the UK, including funding for the Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (SPARC).