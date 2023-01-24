The insurer is pledging this support to help tackle the ongoing effects of the pandemic and assist with the impact of the rising cost of living.

NFU Mutual will be donating £1.92m to local front-line charities through its Agency Giving Fund. First launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic, the insurer is keeping this annual fund going into 2023 to further help local charities and communities across the UK.

Once again, NFU Mutual’s Agency and branch offices, covering more than 295 locations nationwide, will be invited to nominate front-line charities to receive a share of the fund. This will ensure that donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they are needed most.

To support national and regional charities, NFU Mutual is pledging £1m to the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust. The Trust is an independent charity the insurer set up in 1998 to support other charities and organisations working in the interests of agriculture, rural communities and the countryside.

Since it was founded, the Trust has distributed donations totalling £7M and made a positive difference to education, research, social welfare and poverty relief.

Alongside this, NFU Mutual has also committed £30,000 to its Community Champions scheme, to support causes close the heart of its people, by donating to staff fundraising events and initiatives.

The £3.25m funding is completed with a £300,000 donation to the Farm Safety Foundation, an independent registered charity founded and funded by NFU Mutual. This support will enable the Foundation to carry on working closely with partners and stakeholders nationally and internationally to help raise awareness of, and address the attitudes and behaviours around, risk-taking and poor mental health in the agricultural sector.

Nick Turner, Group Chief Executive of NFU Mutual, commented: "Helping our members in times of need and supporting communities has always been at the very heart of our approach at NFU Mutual.

"We recognise these are challenging times, and our business is committed to supporting national and local organisations who are delivering vital services to those in need."