NFU Mutual pledges £4m charitable support during 2025 to maintain its help for front-line causes

NFU Mutual has announced £4m of funding for local and national charities during 2025, continuing its support of the ongoing challenges faced by front-line charities.

During the past three years (2022 to 2024) NFU Mutual distributed £3.25m of funding each year to local and national charities across the UK.

The leading rural insurer recognises that these are challenging times across all communities, and this uplift reflects inflationary increases since 2022. NFU Mutual’s aim is to sustain support for the charitable sector in real terms, to help enable front-line charities to keep delivering their vital services to those in need.

NFU Mutual will be donating £2.33m to local front-line charities through its Agency Giving Fund. First launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic, the insurer is keeping this annual fund going into 2025 to further help local charities and communities across the UK.

Once again, NFU Mutual Agency and branch offices, covering more than 280 locations nationwide, will be invited to nominate front-line charities to receive a share of the fund. This will ensure that donations reach all corners of the UK and are directed where they are needed most.

To support national and regional charities, NFU Mutual is pledging £1.2m to the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust. The Trust is an independent charity the insurer set up in 1998 to support other charities and organisations working in the interests of agriculture, rural communities and the countryside. Since it was founded, the Trust has distributed donations totalling more than £9.7m and made a positive difference to education, research, social welfare and poverty relief.

Alongside this, NFU Mutual has also committed £100,000 to its Community Champions scheme to support causes close to the hearts of its people, by donating to staff fundraising initiatives and to charities close to key office sites.

The £4m funding is completed with a £370,000 donation to The Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), an independent registered charity founded and funded by NFU Mutual. As it celebrates its tenth anniversary, the 2025 support will help the Foundation to carry on delivering their education programme, award-winning campaigns, research and engagement throughout the UK, so they can continue raising awareness of, and addressing the attitudes and behaviours around, risk-taking and poor mental health in the industry.

Commenting on the charitable support measures announced, Nick Turner, Group Chief Executive of NFU Mutual, said: “NFU Mutual has been supporting our customers, their families, and the communities they live in since 1910. We’re a member-based, purpose-led organisation that values the important role our business can play in helping frontline community services, and we’re proud to be increasing our annual charitable giving pledge in 2025.”