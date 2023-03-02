The awards return for a fourth year, following a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They opened for nominations on Wednesday 1 March with three categories, livestock, arable and young farmer (under 30), and a cash prize of £500 for each first prize winner.

Entries close on Friday 31 March and the winners will be announced at the Balmoral Show, which this year takes place from 10 to 13 May.

Barclay Bell, former Ulster Farmers' Union president, HSENI's Camilla Mackey and Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for NI. Image: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to relaunch the Tidy Farmyard Awards 2023 following a break in the competition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a mutual insurer, which is closely connected with many of Northern Ireland’s farms, we are all too aware of the heartbreak farm incidents cause.

“We recognise that a tidy farmyard contributes to a safe farmyard for the farmer, their families and any employees.

“The Awards recognise those farmers who have gone the extra mile to ensure a safe, tidy and healthy working environment.

“As most farms are homes as well as a workplace, the awards also serve as a reminder that safety should be front of mind for the whole family.”

Entries will be judged on photographs which show how common farm hazards have been addressed to reduce the risk of an incident.

Examples may include how the farmer:

- Separates their farm and home

- Stores their vehicles, machinery and equipment

- Uses signs and mark routes for delivery

- Fences off dangerous areas

- Minimises the risks of slips, trips and falls

Judging the competition this year are Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation Manager; Barclay Bell, former Ulster Farmers’ Union president; Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland’s Camilla Mackey and Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland.

The initiative is being supported by NFU Mutual and the Farm Safety Partnership.

Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation Manager, commented: “A third of all workplace deaths in Northern Ireland were in agriculture in 2021/2022.

“Every death is one too many but too often, the life-changing and life-ending incidents that occur on our farms can be prevented.

“Maintaining a tidy farm is key to operating a safe farm and there are many farms out there doing just that.

“It is time to celebrate them and reward those who have created a safe and tidy farm.”

To apply, farmers can send their entries or find out more by emailing [email protected] and by contacting their local agency.

Family members, friends and members of the public can also nominate farmers.

Details on this year’s Awards can also be found on the NFU Mutual Northern Ireland Facebook page.