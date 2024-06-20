NI Agri Rural Health Forum launch health and wellbeing partnership with Action Cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At this year’s Balmoral Show, the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, facilitated by Rural Support, launched its health and wellbeing campaign in partnership with Action Cancer for the forthcoming year.

Last year the health forum partnered with the British Heart Foundation to encourage members of the farming community to get their blood pressure checked and this was facilitated at local marts across the province by the Farm Families Health Check Van.

This year’s partnership with Action Cancer will have a focus on skin cancer within the farming industry as well as others, and the importance of early detection.

The objectives include creating an awareness of skin cancer prevention and signs and symptoms of the most commonly occurring cancers.

Dr Rebecca Orr (Rural GP & Chairperson on the NI Agri Rural Health Forum), Prof Nigel Hart (QUB), Pamela Caldwell (Project Support Officer at Rural Support), Paul Crawford (MRCVS, VetNI) and Prof Gerry Gormley (QUB). (Pic: Freelance)

Dr Rebecca Orr, local rural GP registrar and chairperson of the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, said: “The forum has a long-term strategy in place to highlight particular health inequalities faced by farmers.

“Given we are necessarily outdoor workers we are at greater risk of long-term UV exposure so this year we will focus on increasing awareness of early detection and prevention of skin cancer.

“During our successful partnership with the British Heart Foundation, we learned the value and efficiency of collaboration with leaders in their fields. Together with Action Cancer we want to bring evidence-based information about skin cancer that is tailored to farmers. Last year we challenged farmers to have their blood pressure checked.

“This year our key ask is ‘You check your stock, you check the weather but do you check your skin?’. I am glad to say our joint media has reached millions and has led directly to a number of diagnoses already.”

Audience members in attendance at the NIARHF & Action Cancer Partnership Launch at the UFU/NFU Mutual Stand at Balmoral Show. (Pic: Freelance)

Action Cancer’s Skin Cancer Detection Service was launched a year ago and is delivered by a highly qualified and experienced nursing specialist team.

The free service is available Northern Ireland wide on board the Big Bus and at Action Cancer House in Belfast and supplements services available in GP practices across NI, increasing choice and accessibility.

Iona McCormack, who has over 30 years’ experience in dermatology and heads up the Skin Cancer Detection service at Action Cancer, commented: “The majority of people in NI have pale skin that tends to freckle and burn easily. Episodes of sun burning and tanning will increase your risk of skin cancer.

“Outdoor workers are particularly at risk and we are really keen to spread awareness of sun safety amongst the agricultural community. Non - Melanoma skin cancer which includes Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma commonly occurs in outdoor workers. Our aim is to detect skin cancer as early as possible and create an awareness of skin cancer prevention and signs and symptoms of the most commonly occurring skin cancers.

Dr Rebecca Orr and Prof Gerry Gormley (QUB), explaining the skin cancer tattoos to former UFU President David Brown. (Pic: Freelance)

“Be vigilant and check your skin for any changes and if you are concerned, please do get in touch with us. To book an appointment with us please visit www.actioncancer.org.”