Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John travelled over from Liverpool on August 16th and travelled over the counties to view many herds. The competition was very generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds from Armagh and Paul Elwood, HVS Liquid Gold.

Announcing the winners at the Charity Auction and BBQ in Ballynahinch Rugby Club on the 19th August, John praised the quality of the cattle in the competition and the great hospitality he and his wife Louise were shown as they went from farm to farm over the three days. He said it was an honour to judge the competition and they enjoyed every moment of their visit.

Results from the 2023 competition include:

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Muldew representative from sponsors Mason Animal Feeds with James and Sam Martin. (Pic: NI Blue Cattle Club)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Overall Herd: James and Sam Martin, The Springhill Herd in Newtownards, winners of the Robert Johnston Crystal Trophy.

Reserve Overall: Isaac Ward, The Breezehill Herd in Crumlin.

Third Honorary: Oliver McCann, The Drumboy Herd in Castlewellan.

Best Calf Under One Year Female:

Oliver McCann (NI Blue Cattle Club Chairman), John O’Kell (judge), Sam Robinson. (Pic: NI Blue Cattle Club).

1st Killinchy Woods Sienna owned by Sam Robinson and sons, Killinchy Woods Herd in Crossgar;

Advertisement

Advertisement

2nd Ballygrange Tamara owned by Jim Slone, Ballygrange Herd in Kilkeel;

3rd Killinchy Woods Tori owned by Sam Robinson and sons ,Killinchy Woods Herd Crossgar.

Best Calf Under One Year Male:

Oliver McCann (NI Blue Cattle Club Chairman), Lizzy Rodgers, John O’Kell (judge), Geoff Rodgers and Emma Rodgers. (Pic: NI Blue Cattle Club)

1st Artlone Tyson owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown;

2nd Breezehill Stardust owned by Isaac Ward, Crumlin;

3rd Glasswater Robert owned by Michael McClements, Crossgar.

Overall Champion Calf: Killinchy Wood Sienna owned by Sam Robinson and sons ,Crossgar

Sponsor Paul Elwood with Oliver McCann. (NI Blue Cattle Club)

Best Brood Cow:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st Solway View Oki Doki owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown;

2nd Killinchy Wood Nickie owned by Sam Robinson and sons, Crossgar;

3rd Ballygrange Ohmy owned by Jim Sloan, Kilkeel.

Best Senior Heifer:

1st Springbank Roxy owned by Ivan and Corrina Gordon, Kilkeel;

Oliver McCann (NI Blue Cattle Club Chairman) ,John O’Kell (Judge), Lucy Rodgers. (Pic: NI Blue Cattle Club)

2nd Springhill Ruby owned by James and Sam Martin, Newtownards;

3rd Drumboy Rhianne owned by Oliver McCann, Castlewellan.

Best Junior Heifer:

Advertisement

Advertisement

1st Corrandulla Queenie owned by Rodgers Livestock, Ballynahinch;

2nd Artlone Star owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown;

3rd Springhill Polkadot owned by James and Sam Martin, Newtownards.

Best Overall Heifer: Corrandulla Queenie Owned by Rodgers livestock Ballynahinch

Best Senior Bull:

1st Bethal Pablo owned by Paul Elwood and daughters, Crossgar;

Advertisement

Advertisement

2nd Springhill Oxo owned by James and Sam Martin, Newtownards;

3rd Chatham Otto owned by owned by the Arrell family, Randalstown.

Best Junior Bull:

1st Draperhill Scooby Doo owned by Rodgers Livestock, Ballynahinch;

2nd Breezehill Stardust owned by Isaac Ward, Crumlin;

3rd Glasswater Robert owned by Michael McClements.

Best Overall Bull: Draperhill Scooby Doo owned by Rodgers Livestock, Ballynahinch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many thanks to all the entrants and congratulations to all the winners.

Their chosen charity was NI Hospice and items for the charity auction were kindly donated by many very generous businesses throughout the province. Thanks also to John Killen for his entertaining auctioneering on the evening.

A very enjoyable night and a very good turnout despite the very heavy rain and storm .