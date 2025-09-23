NI Chamber and Queen’s University announce new strategic partnership

Ryan Feeney, Suzanne Wylie, Professor Sir Ian Greer, Joanne Mallon and Julie McCandless announce a new strategic partnership between NI Chamber and Queen’s University Belfast.

NI CHAMBER and Queen’s University Belfast have announced a landmark strategic partnership designed to strengthen collaboration between business and academia in support of sustainable economic growth.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new partnership will see two of Northern Ireland’s most influential institutions combine their expertise, networks, and insights to create new opportunities for innovation, investment, and international engagement.

By working more closely together, NI Chamber, Queen’s University and Queen’s Business School aim to better align the needs of industry with world-class research and teaching, supporting Northern Ireland’s global ambitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the partnership, the organisations will produce a Quarterly Business Survey, offering real-time insights into the challenges and opportunities facing firms across Northern Ireland.

Drawing on the combined strengths of NI Chamber’s extensive business membership and Queen’s University’s academic expertise, the survey will provide policymakers, investors, and business leaders with robust, evidence-based analysis to inform decision-making.

In addition, NI Chamber and Queen’s University will collaborate on a programme of high-level engagements, including with the UK government and the US administration, each designed to ensure that the voice of the region’s business community is heard at the highest levels of office.

The first of those will take place at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool next week, where the partners are set to host a fringe event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Welcoming the partnership, Queen’s President and Vice Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “Both Queen’s and the Northern Ireland Chamber have a shared heritage of excellence on this island stretching back two centuries and this partnership builds on our long-standing relationship.

“Combining the global reputation of Queen’s as a top-200 university, our triple-accredited Business School which ranks in the top one per cent worldwide, and the Chamber’s significant policy influence, will be a powerful step forward in maximising Northern Ireland’s economic impact regionally, and globally.

“Formalising our partnership will enable us to deliver the evidence-based insights, graduate talent and innovation needed to shape economic policy and drive growth.”

Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive, NI Chamber, added: “This partnership underscores a shared vision – to position Northern Ireland as a dynamic, knowledge-driven economy with the capability and ambition to thrive on the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“NI Chamber and Queen’s University have a successful track-record of working together – formalising our relationship in this way will see the reach and impact of our combined expertise flourish.

“We have committed to working closely together to strengthen the bridge between the university and the business community, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, policy influence, and international collaboration, all in pursuit of a stronger, more globally competitive economy in Northern Ireland.

“It is a very exciting development for our Chamber and one we, and our member businesses, are excited to see grow.”