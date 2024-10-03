Suzanne Wylie, Chief Executive, NI Chamber, and Carol Fitzsimons, Chief Executive, Young Enterprise.

NI CHAMBER has launched a new partnership with enterprise education charity Young Enterprise as part of a fresh commitment to developing the next generation of the region’s talent.

The leading business membership organisation, which represents more than 1,000 companies across Northern Ireland, will work with Young Enterprise to give consideration to the views young people in the policy priorities it puts before decision makers.

It will also provide young entrepreneurs with platforms to showcase their innovations and provide the charity with access to the experience of business leaders within its vast network.

Speaking about the partnership, NI Chamber’s Chief Executive Suzanne Wylie said it was an opportunity for NI Chamber and its members to support ambition among the next generation.

“We know that young people will lead the clean, green economy – the jobs of the future will be theirs. So, it is vitally important that we support their ambitions and play our part in ensuring that their voice and ideas are heard and acted upon now.

“This new association with Young Enterprise formalises an already excellent working relationship. As a Chamber of Commerce, it is also an opportunity for us to deepen our purpose and widen our impact and participation rate among young people, which is something we are excited to develop.”

In a survey conducted earlier this year, 83 per cent of NI Chamber members said that improving careers advice was essential or very important. As part of the solution, this collaboration will be especially focused on encouraging the uptake of Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects by profiling the cutting-edge career opportunities which exist in these areas. The promotion of qualifications, including Higher Level Apprenticeships, which are key to addressing the region’s skills challenges, will also be a priority.

And with this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor highlighting the need for improved entrepreneurial education in Northern Ireland and across the UK, the Chamber Chief Executive says this new partnership will help local businesses to be part of the solution.

“The Young Enterprise team has a sterling track record in delivering opportunities for young people, inside and outside of the classroom. We’re keen to help elevate that work even further, as are our members. Through this partnership, our member companies, who include some of the largest and most innovative firms in the Province, will have practical opportunities to engage with young people and influence the policy priorities which will help shape their futures and this region’s economy in a really positive and sustainable way.”

Carol Fitzsimons, Chief Executive of Young Enterprise, added: “The unwavering support of the NI Chamber and local business community for the work of Young Enterprise is invaluable. They understand that empowering young people with entrepreneurial skills is not just an investment in their future, but in the future of the Northern Ireland economy.

“This partnership allows us to bring the voice of young entrepreneurs and employees into policy making, bridging the gap between education and employment. Together, we are equipping the next generation with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in the workforce, ensuring a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”