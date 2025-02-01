NI Charolais Cattle Club results from the NI Future Stars Calf Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A quality display of youngstock was judged by Darren McManus, at the Northern Ireland Charolais Club’s Future Stars Calf Show, held at Swatragh Livestock Mart.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

In the senior section, the males were won by the 15-month-old bull, Glassdrummond Uber, from PJ Vallely, Derrynoose, Co Armagh. Sired by the home-bred Inverlochy Ferdie son, Glassdrummond Rudolph, this one is out of Glassdrummond Pippa, a Westcarse Houdini daughter.

Reserve senior male was Killadeas Utree, a 14-month-old bull from the Bothwell family’s Co Fermanagh-based herd. His sire is Dunlon Ulick, while the dam is the Blackford Dynamite daughter, Killadeas Lily.

Leading the senior females, was the 16-month-old heifer, Brownhill Una, a Kilvilcorris Royal daughter, from the Devine Brothers, Strabane. Out of Corrick Renata, this heifer was shown successfully during the summer, standing reserve intermediate champion at the NI Charolais championships at Clogher.

Loughriscouse Vatsala the Junior Female Champion. (Pic: William McElroy)

Second best in the senior females was Palace Ursula, an 11-month-old heifer from Malachy Connolly, Clogher, Co Tyrone.

She’s a daughter of Fymore Glory, while her dam is the Grifondor-sired Palace Sirenia.

Taking the top spot in the junior male category, was Brigadoon Vulcan, a five-month-old Balmyle Sandy son, from the Connolly family’s herd at Ballynahinch, Co Down. His dam is the Goldies Icon daughter, Brigadoon Olivia.

Reserve junior male went to Aaron Quigley, Macken, Co Fermanagh, with Ardmachree Vangogh, a seven-month-old bull calf by Grinshill Rodger, out of the Invictus-sired Ardmachree Olivia.

Browmhill Una the Senior Female Champion. (Pic: William McElroy)

Champion junior female was Loughriscouse Vatsala, a March-born heifer calf from H and H Heron, Newtownards, Co Down. This one is a daughter of Falleninch Sancerre, the male and reserve overall champion at this year’s Balmoral Show.

The dam, Loughriscouse Nightingale, is by Ballymather Jackpot.

Standing reserve in the junior female championship was another from the Herons, Goldstar Vera, a January-born heifer calf by Goldstar Othello.

Bred by Martin Ryan, she is out of Goldstar Nightengale, a Tombapik daughter.

Brigadoon Vulcan the Junior Male Champion. (Pic: William McElroy)

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club thanks all the sponsors and also Swatragh Livestock Mart, for their hospitality and help to make the night a success, and for providing support to the Club throughout the year. A charity auction and bucket collection was held, with proceeds going to their chosen charity, Carntogher Community First Responders, in memory of Paul Coyle who was a big part of the Swatragh Mart and also contributed massively to the club sales over the years. The charity auction was a huge success, raising £6210.

Class results:

Male Calf Born Between 1 July 2023 and 30 September 2023 (Sponsored by J Grennan & Sons Feeds)

1. Glassdrummond Uber – PJ Vallely

Glassdrummond Uber the Senior Male Champion. (Pic: William McElroy)

2. Killadeas Utree – S & D Bothwell

3. Carnview Ulysses – JJ McGuigan

Female Calf Born Between 1 July 2023 and 30 September 2023 (Sponsored by Eamon McCloskey Contracts Ltd)

1. Brownhill Una – Devine Bros

Male Calf Born Between 1 October 2023 and 31 December 2023 (Sponsored by J Grennan & Sons Feeds)

1. Brogher Unit – T Phair

Goldstar Vera the Reserve Junior Female Champion. (Pic: William McElroy)

2. Stranagone Umpire – Robert McWilliams

3 - Stranagone Ustar – Robert McWilliams

Female Calf Born Between 1 October 2023 and 31 December 2023 (Sponsored by Garvagh Veterinary Clinic)

1. Palace Ursula – Malachy Connolly

2. Ardnamara Una – Ryan Clarke

Male Calf Born Between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2024 (Sponsored by J Grennan & Sons Feeds)

1. Palace Vincent – Malachy Connolly

2. Stranagone Virtuous – Robert McWilliams

Female Calf Born Between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2024 (Sponsored by McGuigans Garage Swatragh)

1. Loughriscouse Vatsala – H & H Heron

2. Goldstar Vera – H & H Heron

3. Stranagone Venna – Robert McWilliams

Male Calf Born Between 1 April and 31 July 2024 (Sponsored by J Grennan & Sons Feeds)

1. Brigadoon Vulcan – WD & JA Connolly

2. Ardmacree Vangogh – Aaron Quigley

3. Brigadoon Vanguard – WD & JA Connolly

Female Calf Born Between 1 April and 31 July 2024 (Sponsored by McGuigan Brothers, Utilities, Civil Engineering & Building Contractors)

1. Brigadoon Virginia – WD & JA Connolly

2. Killadeas Violet - S & D Bothwell

3. Brownhill Valhalla – Devine Bros

Male Calf born on or after 1st August 2024 (Sponsored by J Grennan & Sons Feeds)

1. Brigadoon Voldemort – WD & JA Connolly

Special Class 10 - Swatragh Livestock Market Cup for Best Group of 3 bred by exhibitor (Sponsored by Northern Counties Co- Operative Ltd)

1. WD & JA Connolly

2. H & H Heron

3. H & H Heron

Senior Male Championship

Champion – Glassdrummond Uber

Reserve – Killadeas Utree

Junior Male Championship

Champion – Brigadoon Vulcan

Reserve – Ardmachree Vangogh

Senior Female Championship

Champion – Brownhill Una

Reserve – Palace Ursula

Junior Female Championship

Champion – Loughriscouse Vatsala

Reserve – Goldstar Vera ET