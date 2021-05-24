NI Charolais club sale: Prestige Peter is the top priced bull in Swatragh at 5,500gns

Lot 9 Prestige Peter.

A total of 14 bulls sold for an average price of £3540, resulting in a fantastic 93% clearance.

Topping the lots at 5,500gns was Prestige Peter. This 17-month-old was sold by A Armstrong from Dromore, Co. Tyrone. Peter was sired by Cavelands Fenian, and born to Bostonia Lizzie, a daughter of the 16,000gns Balmyle Vagabond. This strapping young bull caught the eye of D McMullan, and he’ll be heading back to their herd in Maghera, Co. Londonderry.

A trio of home-bred bulls, also from the herd of A Armstrong, secured the next three highest bids. First to sell, for 5,300gns, was 22-month-old Tanhill Porker, a son of the popular easy-calver Whitecliffe James. Porker’s dam is Thrunton Marion, a daughter of the 22,000gns Newhouse Bigal. With such an impressive lineage, Porker is sure to make new owner S Taylor incredibly happy once he’s settled into their herd in Ligoneil, Belfast.

Lot 6 Birches Pogba (ET)

Next from A Armstrong’s herd were two half-brothers sired by Woodpark Elgin, who boasts excellent growth EBVs and secured a price of 11,000gns at Stirling in 2011. Reaching the next highest price of the evening, at 4,200gns, was Tanhill Pacman. Pacman’s dam is Maerdy Joanofark, a daughter of Maerdy Dynamite. This charming 17-month-old will be making his way back to Larne, Co. Antrim with new owner K Topping.

The final Woodpark Elgin son from A Armstrong’s herd was Tanhill Pearljam, who achieved a price of 3,900gns. This 17-month-old was born to Maerdy Llewes, a daughter of the 20,000gns Maerdy Grenadier. Pearljam will be making the journey back to A Millar’s herd in Tobernaveen, Co. Antrim

Securing the next highest price of 3,800gns was Moorlough Pedro, from the herd of J McBride in Strabane, Co. Tyrone. Pedro was sired by the tremendously easy-calving Balthayock Champion, and is out of Moorlough Lara, a daughter of the 18,000gns Thrunton Fairfax. With such noteworthy parentage, it’s easy to see why Pedro caught the attention of winning bidder H Nugent of Toomebridge, Co. Antrim.

Next was 18-month-old Birches Pogba who sold for the next highest price of 3,200gns. Pogba was bred my Mr & Mrs N Matchett of Portadown, Co. Armagh, and was sired by Laheens Master. His dam is Doon June, a daughter of the 16,000gns Anside Foreman. Winning the bid this time was W Gourley, who will be taking Pogba back to their herd in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

Lot 2 Tanhill Porker