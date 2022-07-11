NI dairy breeders invited to enter 2022 Diageo Baileys cow competition

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, officially launched the competition at Diageo Baileys in North-West of Dublin.

Welcoming its return after a two year absence due to the pandemic, Minister Heydon said: “This competition helps shine a light on Ireland’s reputation as a world leader in grass-fed dairy production. It is an endorsement of the ever-improving breeding practices undertaken by farmers across the country that go hand in hand with sustainable milk production. The global success of Baileys, underpinned by the long-standing partnership between the competition sponsors, Diageo Ireland and Glanbia Ireland, is an outstanding example of the industry collaboration that has been a hallmark of our export orientated agri-food sector.”

Entrants will be competing for a share of a €10,000 prize pot. The top place of Overall Champion attracts a €2,500 prize; followed by €1,000 and €500 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively. Other awards will be presented on the day across several categories including Junior Cows in their second lactation. The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €750 in total. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,700 with 1st place worth €500.

Now recognised as a measure that helps breed a more profitable dairy cow and lower GHG emissions an award for Best Economic Breeding Index recognises efficiency and sustainability. An award for Best Protein emphasises the most profitable factors for both breeding dairy herd replacements and milk production.

Robert Murphy, Head of Baileys Global Operations said: “The Diageo Baileys Cow underpins the quality of the raw ingredient in the world’s top selling liqueur brand, Baileys which is sold in 160 countries. Our supply chain partnership with Glanbia goes back to the 1970’s and the Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow has been a great success in highlighting the superior genetics that goes into the national dairy herd. This is just one of our collaborations with Glanbia Ireland to support farming now and for future generations. That is why, earlier this year, we joined forces to launch Ireland’s first Sustainable Farming Academy which will support farmer suppliers on their sustainability journey and encourage improvements that lead to environmental gains.”

Aoife Murphy, Director Ingredients at Glanbia Ireland said: “We look forward to welcoming previous and new entrants to County Cavan on 24th August. The event is the centre-piece of the Virginia Show. Both the competition and the show have been much missed by the local community.”