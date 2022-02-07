NI Dexter Cattle Group gets to grips with a Young Breeders Workshop

Georgia Foster having fun blow drying a Dexter cow.

Early morning saw a large crowd of members from across Northern Ireland gather at the Derryola Dexter herd of the Lavery family at Aghalee.

After a quick overview of the day Ryan Lavery, Chairman of the NI Dexter Cattle Group and Dexter Cattle Society Approved Judge, discussed the Dexter Breed Standard and what to look for in a show animal.

Ryan further moved on to discuss halter breaking, feeding and management of the animal in the run up to the show.

Ryan then introduced special guests Maggie McQuiston and Molly Bradley, who between them have vast experience of showing cattle throughout the province and further afield. The pair, using some cattle and some very eager volunteers, gave a masterclass on how to present animal whilst in the show ring. Maggie, an experienced judge of Young handlers discussed what she and other judges like to see handlers undertaking in the show ring, whilst Molly gave some very useful tips on how she gets each animal to present itself correctly whilst under the scrutiny of a judge.

As this was taking place, Ryan and some of the younger members of the NI Dexter Cattle Group undertook the task of getting a cow ready for a show. Younger members got the opportunity to get hands on learning how to wash and blow dry, and some useful tips on how to make the animal stand out in the ring.

After lunch, Maggie, Molly and Ryan discussed what would be needed in a show box, from different types of halters, soaps and show essentials. Ryan also chatted about dress code for the show ring and what attire was encouraged to wear.

After ending the session with a useful question and answer section participants had the opportunity to view the Derryola herd, before heading for home filled with inspiration to begin training their own stock for the upcoming show season.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to take this opportunity to again thank both Maggie and Molly for sharing their hints and tips, as well as mentoring members at the Young Breeders Workshop, and they look forward to seeing these been implemented on the show circuit this year.