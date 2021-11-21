NI Dexter Group celebrates yet another successful year

Balmoral Show 2021 Cup winners with Deirdre Hilton MBE.

A large turnout of members received a warm welcome from Chairman Ryan Lavery, who after giving a brief overview of the evening, recalled the many events which the group had held throughout the year.

After a superb meal, Ryan introduced the evening entertainment - Rodney Clarke, a local comedian. Rodney kept members in laughter with tales of his life, innuendos about Northern Ireland, and its people.

In fine form, the evening continued with founding member Deirdre Hilton MBE presenting the NI Group Cups to members who had exhibited at the Balmoral Show in September. Speaking afterwards Deirdre expressed her delight at the quality of cattle on show, and was very proud to see the group progressing as it begins its 20th Anniversary in 2022.

After the presentation, Rodney Clarke was invited back to the stage again to auction items which the group had been donated to raise funds for the Air Ambulance Charity. Spirited bidding took place with Rodney keeping the ‘craic’ going throughout. This resulted in the group raising an astonishing £2,000 for the charity.

Concluding the evening Chair, Ryan Lavery, thanked the Old Thatch Inn for their hospitality; Rodney Clarke for his entertainment and Deirdre Hilton for presenting the cups. He also thanked the sponsors and bidders in the auction and all who helped in organizing the event and a special thanks also to the NI Group Committee, who have been working hard in the background throughout the year organizing events for members.

Ryan concluded by thanking all those who attended the evening and reminding everyone about the Groups 20th Anniversary in 2022 and that the Group would be announcing an action packed year of events next month.

Balmoral Show Cup Winners:

The Presidents Cup for Champion: Ryan Lavery, Derryola Dixie.

Brian Strong Memorial Cup-Reserve Champion: Bloomer Family, Northbrook Atlas.

Bingham Family Cup- Cow: Bloomer Family, Northbrook Jane.

Hilton Perpetual Cup- Senior Heifer: Ryan Lavery, Derryola Dixie.

Frazer Family Cup- Maiden Heifer: Ben Neill, Cadian Hope.

Carnbrooke Cup- Senior Bull: Bloomer Family, Northbrook Atlas.

Tully Farm Cup- Junior Bull: McAreavey Family, Ballinderry Spartan.

DCS NI Group Cup- Pairs: Bloomer Family.

Junior Young Handler: Grace and Jane Bloomer.

Senior Young Handler: James O’ Rourke.

Showman of the Year: Thomas and Peter McAreavey.