NI Farm Family Day

​On Monday 26 February, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) will launch a new annual campaign, Northern Ireland Farm Family Day.
Published 24th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
The aim is to focus on and celebrate our unique farm family structure, and the work that our farm families do to produce quality food while working hand in hand with nature.

The UFU is the largest democratic voluntary organisation representing farmers and growers in Northern Ireland. Its central objective is to promote their interests both at home and abroad through professional lobbying.

To mark the first year of the campaign which will be held on 26 February each year, the UFU is hosting an event at Stormont for MLAs, to enlighten them about the work that is ongoing on farms across NI and the issues that farm families are facing.

As well as being represented by UFU office bearers, committee chairs and vice chairs will also be in attendance.

