NI farm with 117 acres of prime land and extensive yard for sale at £1,950,000

Located on the Tullymore Road, this impressive residential farm currently facilitates a beef finishing unit, capable of housing 350-head of cattle at any one time.

A property of this calibre seldom comes onto the market for sale.

The eye-catching farm is accessed via a private avenue, which leads to a sweeping approach on arrival at the house.

The property has been extensively renovated and modernised by the current owners.

It is full of character, boasting a private and rural location, whilst remaining highly convenient – the A1 dual carriageway is just five minutes away, with Banbridge and Newry only 10 minutes down the road.

Currently operated as a beef finishing unit, the farmyard offers an extensive range of large modern farm buildings capable of housing approximately 350-head of cattle.

The steading is conveniently located at the centre of the holding, providing efficient access to the surrounding land and the gated yards, which allows easy movement of stock.

The farm yard offers a range of farm buildings offering suitability to a range of enterprises.

The farm yard comprises of 250ft X 75ft clear span solid floor shed - 150ft currently used as beef cattle housing and 100ft used for multi-purpose storage; six-link (six-pen) slatted cattle house with feed bunkers; 10-link feed passage, adjoining outdoor cattle yard; two-outdoor silos (130ft X 35ft); five-link shed with cattle handling facilities; five-link hay shed with lean-to; and a range of traditional outbuildings suited to multiple uses.

The current farming system is based around taking three cuts of silage, as well as the grazing and growing of cereals.

The land is in good heart and has benefited from regular applications of farmyard manure, consistently growing good crops.

The farm extends to approximately 117 acres in one entire block.

The land encircles the steading and benefits from access from the main farm drive and internal tracks, which eases the movement of stock and machinery between fields.

The fields are of a good workable size and layout for efficient machinery operations.

The farmhouse, meanwhile, offers spacious living accommodation, comprising of open planned kitchen/dining area, utility room, living room, office and sitting room on the ground floor.

On the first floor, the master bedroom benefits from a spacious dressing room and ensuite bathroom with a further three bedrooms and bathroom.

The kitchen includes high and low units with granite worktops, Rangemaster electric cooker, integrated microwave, American style fridge/freezer and tiled floor.

The dining area has a tiled floor and patio doors, while the utility room comes with high and low units, plumed for integrated washing machine and dryer, W/C and a tiled floor.

Step into the living room and there is a wood burning stove with a back boiler and red brick surround, a TV point and solid oak flooring.

There is an additional wood burning stove in the sitting room, this time with a natural stone surround, a solid oak floor and a TV point.

The office has another wood burning stove with a natural stone surround and a solid oak floor.

The guide price is listed as offers around £1,950,000.