NI Farming Awards: Broughgammon Farm is announced as Farm Shop of the Year at annual event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Broughgammon Farm Shop, based on the Cole family’s award winning eco-friendly farm, was named Farm Shop of the Year at the NI Farming Awards 2024.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Broughgammon Farm Shop they stock their own meat – from ethical options like regenerative pork to pasture raised rose veal – their own homegrown vegetables, as well as local artisan products such as Neary Nogs chocolate, local ceramics, Irish cheeses, charcuterie and more.

Visitors can take part in farm to fork tours to learn more about the farm’s nature friendly processes or just enjoy a stroll around the orchard and wild meadow fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop also contains a delicious cafe, with great coffee, sourced from Bailies, farmhouse bakes and a tasty brunch menu that showcases all the farm’s produce, for example their ethical burger with homemade ketchup.

Nigel Doherty, from Tesco, presents the award for Farm Shop of the Year to Broughgammon Farm. Ruth Rodgers, National World, collected it on their behalf

Broughgammon Farm Shop is very community focused, hiring local people to work in the cafe, providing a space for community events such as CCGHT biodiversity walks, beekeeping lessons, foraging walks and days out for special needs people.

The farm shop began in a small room off the butchery and now has been moved to the converted round top barn and includes space for seating and a cafe.

It's hoped this can be expanded further, with a walk in veg room and extra seating space outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe has been used as a spring board to diversify into events such as pumpkin picking.

Broughgammon Farm Shop has featured on TV programmes such as BBC Countryfile and has been included in campaigns with tourism NI.

It was recently cited as one the top seven farm shops by The Times.

The farm shop is an inclusive space, with disability access and disabled bathrooms, allowing them to host those in the community with disabilities. This is an area they want to expand further into as well.