NI Farming Awards: Innovation in Agriculture accolade awarded to Manor Mont Enviro

Honoured for its innovation in agriculture at this year’s NI Farming Awards, Manor Mont Enviro is tackling one of agriculture’s most pressing issues – sustainable slurry management.

Johann Muldoon MBE was raised on her grandmother’s suckling farm and as a dairy farmer’s wife for a decade. She is a prominent architect specialising in the agri-sector.

Shortlisted in 2021 for the title of Most Influential Woman in Agriculture, she has partnered with environmental engineer Trevor Montgomery from the Republic of Ireland. Their collaboration has resulted in the development of a Bespoke Wastewater Treatment with Integrated Precision Effluent Dispersal (PED) System, a pioneering solution designed to reduce emissions and the carbon footprint by 90%.

This innovation aims to revolutionise slurry handling and protect the future of farming in Northern Ireland and beyond.

James Burley, senior manager with openreach presents the award to Mano Mont Enviro

A collaborative approach to sustainable agriculture, the partnership between Muldoon and Montgomery, forming Manor Mont Enviro, demonstrates a powerful alliance pooling expertise to address urgent environmental challenges.

Recognising the pressing need for a sustainable solution, they have created a proven system that adheres to stringent environmental regulations while providing a scalable and economically viable option for farmers.

The Bespoke Wastewater Treatment with Integrated PED System removes harmful nitrates and phosphates from wastewater before it reaches the land.

The clean, treated water can be reused for irrigation through a subsurface irrigation system, providing crops with necessary water while minimising the risk of further pollution. This innovative method not only tackles immediate environmental issues but also offers farmers a means to restore public trust. By adopting this system, they can showcase their commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Traditional methods of slurry management, especially landspreading, are fraught with environmental risks, including contamination. Farmers often find themselves needing additional land for landspreading, a costly and complex process, and the surrounding negative perception discourages public support.

The Bespoke Wastewater Treatment with Integrated PED System eliminates the need for landspreading by treating slurry in a closed-loop system. This approach filters and cleans the wastewater, removing harmful substances and reusing the treated water for irrigation. As a result, farmers can carry out agricultural activities such as ploughing and crop cultivation without causing soil degradation.

The environmental advantages of this system are significant. By drastically reducing nitrate levels, the system decreases the risk of water pollution – crucial for protecting Lough Neagh and other ecosystems.

Additionally, the reduction in carbon emissions positions this innovation as a vital contribution to global climate change efforts. In a region where agriculture is foundational to the economy, this system facilitates sustainable farming practices that ensure compliance with environmental standards while maintaining productivity.

Economically, the system is a boon for farmers. Eliminating landspreading costs, coupled with precise water reuse for irrigation, enables significant savings. The scalability of the system means it caters to farms of all sizes, increasing its accessibility amid economic challenges.

The agricultural sector is under intense scrutiny due to environmental crises like that at Lough Neagh. Farmers are often seen as contributors to ecological degradation, complicating their public image and leading to more stringent regulations. Manor Mont Enviro allows farmers to counter this negative narrative. By investing in the Bespoke Wastewater Treatment with Integrated PED System, they can illustrate their dedication to environmentally responsible practices.

This proactive approach mitigates regulatory risks and positions farmers as leaders in the climate fight. The impressive 90% reduction in emissions serves as a compelling narrative to rebuild public trust and enhance the agricultural sector's reputation.

One of the critical advantages of the PED system is its compliance with environmental regulations. Fully licensed and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), it meets essential standards for wastewater treatment and effluent dispersal. This compliance offers peace of mind for farmers while promoting environmental responsibility.

By avoiding river and stream dispersal—often a key environmental concern—the system ensures treated wastewater is reused safely for irrigation, safeguarding bodies like Lough Neagh and supporting sustainable practices in agriculture.

The Bespoke Wastewater Treatment with Integrated PED System represents a transformative solution to today’s agricultural challenges. By slashing emissions and eliminating the need for landspreading, Muldoon and Montgomery provide farmers with essential tools to convert a negative public image into a positive narrative of sustainability and innovation.

This system embodies a future of farming where technology and environmental stewardship coexist, fostering a cleaner and more prosperous world for all.