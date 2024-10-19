NI Farming Awards: Rural Support's Boots on the Ground programme scoops Training Initiative Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rural Support’s ‘Boots on the Ground’ programme was the winner of the Training Initiative Award at the NI Farming Awards 2024.

This training programme was first established in spring 2021, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many agri-sector employees felt they were the farmer’s confidante, having unprecedented conversations – particularly around mental health.

These conversations were having an impact, both on the farmer and the agri-employee. Since then, this bespoke programme has been delivered to various agricultural industry and government bodies across Northern Ireland, including DAERA vets, Power NI, insurance companies such as NFU Mutual, AbbeyAutoline, meal merchants such as Thompsons, Chestnutt Feeds, CAFRE Advisors and various bank officials including Ulster Bank and Danske Bank.

The training programme has been developed to provide those working within the agri-sector with a sound understanding of mental health issues and a knowledge of how to engage supportively with farmers experiencing stress and suicidal ideology including how and where to seek help. These situations often impact the employee and so the training also includes how to manage their own emotional wellbeing.

The number of calls through to the charity’s Support Line from agri-sector workers was 48 per cent higher in November 2023 than November 2022 and has been increasing month on month.

As a result, this has increased demand for the training programme significantly.

By the end of the Boots on the Ground training workshop, learners will have a greater understanding of the basics of mental health and factors causing stress within the farming community.

Upon completion, learners will be able to recognise signs of poor mental health in themselves and others and will be able to engage supportively with someone experiencing anxiety, stress and general low mental health.

Learners will be more confident in engaging with people of a suicidal mindset.

Upon completion, learners will also know what sources of help are available to the farming community for those feeling stressed, and know how to access them.

By the end of the session learners will have an increased awareness of their own wellbeing and be able to apply self-care tools to manage their emotional wellbeing.

In February 2024, the training programme was awarded an external CPD Accreditation, meaning it has been assessed to the highest standard, reassuring participants of the high quality of content and delivery which will enhance their professional skills and abilities.

The training lasts for approximately two and a half hours and is delivered via a PowerPoint presentation which is suitable for those who are colour blind or have a vision impairment.

There is also the use of a quiz and various videos to make the training interactive and to encourage engagement.

The training also provides an open forum where participants have the freedom and confidence to speak openly about any situations they have been involved in, in a confidential and secluded place.

This allows for peer-to-peer support and an open discussion to establish how best to deal with the situation and what might they do differently in the future with similar circumstances.

There is no judgment within the training as each participant is there for the same reason – to support the agri-sector within Northern Ireland, making it stronger, healthier and more resilient.

Each participant receives a pack containing a copy of the slideshow, so that they can take notes throughout, and a Rural Support Leaflet which has all the contact details and a copy of the ‘Coping with the Pressures of Farming’ booklet what was created in partnership with the NI Health and Safety Executive and Teagasc.

This booklet has an array of information, websites, organisations, charities etc across Northern Ireland who are all in support of the farming community’s positive business and personal wellbeing.

There are several members of staff within Rural Support who are trained to deliver this programme.

Each of them has completed training in Mental Health First Aid, Adult Safeguarding, Grief First Aid and Bereavement Support.

Each of these certificates are updated and refreshed by each trainer on a regular basis.

This allows the trainers to have great empathy with the participants as well as being able to facilitate in depth discussions around mental health and wellbeing.

Two of the trainers are counselling professionals, with over 30 years’ experience within the agri/business industry, thus strengthening the quality of the training provided to the participants.

This bespoke training programme has helped those who are out on the ground speaking with farmers on a regular basis, within their jobs and the sector as it has given them the confidence to speak to farmers or members of the family farm who are going through a period of difficulty.

It has also given them the encouragement to ask those hard hitting and difficult questions around suicide, whilst being able to provide relevant signposting opportunities.

Participants have a sense of purpose knowing they may have helped someone in need whilst also making their own wellbeing a priority.

To date, this training has been provided to over 650 participants, with several training workshops booked with companies in the near future.

Rural Support will be refreshing this training each year within the CPS guidelines and have a second training course in mind which they hope to launch in 2025, focusing on the psychoeducation of young farmers to promote resilience.

At the recent Northern Ireland Helplines Awareness Day, Rural Support were awarded the Brendan Bonner Innovation Award, which recognises innovation and outstanding achievement within one of its helpline network’s members, for this training programme.

Chris Donaldson, Partner at NFU Mutual, Armagh and Markethill, said: “The support and knowledge Rural Support has given our team through their Boots on the Ground programme has been invaluable.

“As a team we have gained effective insights on managing mental health, fostering constructive dialogues, and best serving our customers' needs.

“I would encourage all those who are farming facing to avail of this programme to gain a better understanding of how best to navigate their own mental wellbeing as well as those around them so that together me can help ensure a stronger, more resilient farming community.”