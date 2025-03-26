NI food producers to feature on Good Food Ireland platform

Darina Allen, the pioneer of the slow food movement in Ireland and owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School, Margaret Jeffares, CEO of Good Food Ireland, and Dr Howard Hastings OBE, former chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and Chairman of Hastings Hotels. Photo: Paul Sherwood

RENOWNED for the promotion of trusted food and drink experiences across the island of Ireland, Good Food Ireland has just launched a new booking platform for domestic and international visitors, simplifying the booking process for a wide range of unique and truly authentic Irish food and drink experiences.

The Causeway Coast, Armagh and Minnowburn, Belfast, all feature within the Good Food Ireland Experiences website, which promotes sustainable tourism, farming practices and supports local communities. The booking platform is now live, already hosting over 60 incredible experiences that are available to book directly.

For those visiting Northern Ireland, visitors can choose from a variety of unique experiences, including private chocolate making with Chocolate Manor’s Chief Chocolatier Geri Martin on the Causeway Coast.

There’s also a cider orchard tour with Granny’s Bread Making demo in the McKeever family farm in Armagh, afternoon tea in the Culloden Hotel and Grand Central Hotel, and a Hillsborough Royal Brew Walk and Picnic Experience which takes in Hillsborough Forest Park and the Plough Inn. Forest bathing and picnicing is on offer at Minnowburn and also in Belfast is the Threads & Breads Walking & Food Experience which starts at Malone House.

Following two years of extensive development, the ‘Good Food Ireland Experiences’ platform was launched to an audience of food, farming, tourism and hospitality professionals at the Good Food Ireland Conference, which was supported by AIB, BIM – Ireland’s Seafood Development Agency – and Bord Bia.

Founder and CEO of Good Food Ireland, Margaret Jeffares, adds: “For over 20 years, I have been working with tour operators, creating unique experiences for visitors to both Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“Meeting passionate producers, tasting handcrafted foods and exploring Ireland’s food culture has delivered an unforgettable culinary journey for thousands of visitors to our shores, and in recent times we’ve seen a huge increase in domestic tourism, with local visitors looking for something different to experience when holidaying at home.”

The experiences encourage visitors to explore authentic tastes and deep-rooted traditions across Ireland, helping to preserve traditional food and drink production methods.

Other highlights include a half-day Skellig Six18 Gin & Whiskey tasting in Co Kerry, a two-day private chauffeur-driven equine and culinary adventure in counties Tipperary, Kildare and Meath, and a ‘Mountain lamb farm tour and tasting’ in Achill.

Commenting on the development of ‘Good Food Ireland Experiences’, Margaret explains: “As Northern Ireland and Ireland’s agri-food and tourism sectors have grown in importance, and visitors are looking for more authentic and unique experiences, it became clear that there was a need for a trusted home where all these fabulous experiences would be showcased, and available to book.

“The Good Food Ireland Experiences platform has been built for growth as we welcome more producers and providers to the site. Our long-term vision is that Good Food Ireland Experiences will become synonymous as the home for trusted food and drink experiences across the island, and we’ll introduce thousands of global visitors to our most authentic culinary destinations.”

Officially launched by Dr Howard Hastings OBE, former chairman of the Northern Ireland Tourist Board and Chairman of Hastings Hotels, and Darina Allen, the pioneer of the slow food movement in Ireland and owner of Ballymaloe Cookery School, Good Food Ireland Experiences is the only Irish booking platform for food and drink experiences that spans the Island.

Mr Hastings adds: “Almost 20 years ago, Good Food Ireland was pioneering in its cross-promotion of local food and drink, and tourism. Today, Good Food Ireland is synonymous with trusted and authentic food and drink experiences, and Good Food Ireland Experiences is a natural extension of this offering.

“I’m delighted to see some truly unique experiences in Northern Ireland on the platform and hope that as the site evolves, more Northern Irish producers and tourism experience providers will be featured.

“Our food and drink produce is world-class, and these experiences enable visitors from home and abroad to meet the makers and experience the passion and dedication of our farmers, producers and tourism hospitality providers.”

The Good Food Ireland cross-sector conference focused on the vital role of Ireland’s agri-food and tourism sectors in ensuring long-term economic and social stability across the island of Ireland.

Speakers at the event highlighted the importance of innovation, sustainability, and collaboration in building a future rooted in homegrown excellence and shared prosperity.

Good Food Ireland Experiences are categorised by experience and location, and guests to the site can also purchase gift experiences via the platform.

For more details, visit www.goodfoodireland.ie