NI Kerryhill Sheep Society hold their annual awards night
The event was well supported by members and special guests on the night were Mr John and Mrs Phillipa Owens, from the renowned Woodhouse Flock in England. John is the current chairman of the Kerryhill Society.
The NI chairman, Mr Glen Latimer welcomed all those present and give a comprehensive report on the local society’s activities, within the last year. He was pleased to report membership was growing steadily, as were numbers of sheep being presented at local shows and also at our annual sale.
John Owens commented before presenting the awards, on the standard of sheep presented and also the number of flocks that entered the flock competition, from Northern Ireland.
He was also very appreciative of the hospitality that both himself and Hannah received, when they were over judging.
Awards on the night were as follows:
National show for 2023 held at Antrim Show:
Best ewe – R Jamieson
Best ewe lamb – G Latimer
Best ram lamb – J McClintock
Champion – A McConnell
Flock competition for 2023:
Best small flock of under 10 ewes: J Neill, H Stewart, G Latimer and J Barr
Best large flock of 10 ewes plus: J McClintock, S and F McAllister, A Harkness and D Wylie
Best ram lamb overall – J McClintock
Best ewe lamb (large flock) – S and F McAllister
Best ewe lamb (small flock) – J Colhoun
Best stock ram overall – J McClintock (Topspot Tup)
Show team of the year – S and F McAllister
Junior show person of the year – Amy McCullough
Young handler of the year – Amy Duggan
Outstanding contribution for the year – G Latimer (voted for by the members)
Reserve champion flock – S and F McAllister
Champion flock for 2023 – J McClintock
On conclusion of the prizegiving, Glen thanked the Owens family on behalf of The Northern Ireland Society and said we were both honoured and privileged to have them firstly judge, and then return to present the awards.
He concluded by thanking all involved with the local society, that had made the night such a resounding success.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the breed or get involved with the society, please contact Glen Latimer on 07818095133.