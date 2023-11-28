The annual awards night for the NI Kerryhill Sheep Society, was held on Friday 17th November in the Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim.

The event was well supported by members and special guests on the night were Mr John and Mrs Phillipa Owens, from the renowned Woodhouse Flock in England. John is the current chairman of the Kerryhill Society.

The NI chairman, Mr Glen Latimer welcomed all those present and give a comprehensive report on the local society’s activities, within the last year. He was pleased to report membership was growing steadily, as were numbers of sheep being presented at local shows and also at our annual sale.

John Owens commented before presenting the awards, on the standard of sheep presented and also the number of flocks that entered the flock competition, from Northern Ireland.

Ross Jamieson best ewe at national show. Picture: Submitted

He was also very appreciative of the hospitality that both himself and Hannah received, when they were over judging.

Awards on the night were as follows:

National show for 2023 held at Antrim Show:

Best ewe – R Jamieson

Stewart Clarke prize winner in flock competition. Picture: Submitted

Best ewe lamb – G Latimer

Best ram lamb – J McClintock

Champion – A McConnell

Flock competition for 2023:

Glen Latimer, best ewe lamb at national show/contribution of the year within society. Picture: Submitted

Best small flock of under 10 ewes: J Neill, H Stewart, G Latimer and J Barr

Best large flock of 10 ewes plus: J McClintock, S and F McAllister, A Harkness and D Wylie

Best ram lamb overall – J McClintock

Best ewe lamb (large flock) – S and F McAllister

Adam McConnell, champion Kerryhill at national show Antrim. Picture: Submitted D0523502

Best ewe lamb (small flock) – J Colhoun

Best stock ram overall – J McClintock (Topspot Tup)

Show team of the year – S and F McAllister

Junior show person of the year – Amy McCullough

Young handler of the year – Amy Duggan

Outstanding contribution for the year – G Latimer (voted for by the members)

Sean Fiona McAllister and Joanne O'Neill reserve champion flock and show team of the year. Picture: Submitted 03E89F18

Reserve champion flock – S and F McAllister

Champion flock for 2023 – J McClintock

On conclusion of the prizegiving, Glen thanked the Owens family on behalf of The Northern Ireland Society and said we were both honoured and privileged to have them firstly judge, and then return to present the awards.

He concluded by thanking all involved with the local society, that had made the night such a resounding success.