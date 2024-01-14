With record prices, increased sale averages and a packed schedule of events members of the NI Limousin Cattle Club can look back on 2023 as another busy and successful year.

February 2023

Breeders welcomed an increase in the sale average at the BLCS sale in Dungannon. Bidding was underpinned by commercial buyers, with prices peaking at 8,500gns for the supreme champion Bernish Samsom from Kieran McCrory.

James McKay made the trip to Carlisle securing the intermediate and supreme overall championship with Ampertaine Senator. He sold for 25,000gns to pedigree herd owner Paul Dawes, Dinsmore Herd.

NOVEMBER: Supreme champion at the Ulster Beef and Lamb Championships was the 674kgs heifer ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ sold for £15,000 by JCB Commercials. Picture: Wilie McElroy

Ampertaine Squire came under the hammer at 20,000gns, selling to the Joria Herd of Messrs W and M Knaggs and Sons. Three Ampertaine bulls averaged £17,500 each.

March 2023

Scottish judge Stephen Illingworth hailed the NI YLBC’s Rising Stars Calf Show as a tremendous event with outstanding animals in every class. He was especially impressed with the females, saying there were a number of super heifers that could compete anywhere.

First-time exhibitors Niall and Keith Forsythe had a clean-sweep, winning the junior, pedigree and supreme overall championships. Their 2023 Rising Stars champion was Johnstown Toffee, an eight-month-old heifer bought privately a few months earlier from Chris Johnston.

AUGUST: James and Lynn McKay’s Ampertaine Herd was the winner of the herd competition. Included is commercial herd judge Mark McCartan. Picture: Agri-images

The reserve overall honours went to the eleven-month-old bull Claragh Tyson bred by John and Paul Rainey. He also secured the senior and reserve pedigree championships.

The reserve senior champion was the fourteen-month-old heifer Rathkeeland Tenndresse from Crawford Bros.

Eight-month-old heifer Cranmoney Tess scooped the reserve junior title for Mark and Mairead McCartan.

The commercial classes were judged by Ivan Lynn from the Hillside suckler herd. Top honours went to Esme, a yearling heifer exhibited by Keith and Stephen Williamson. Runner-up was Boss Man, a yearling bullock from James Alexander’s Jalex Herd.

FEBRUARY: James McKay’s supreme champion Ampertaine Senator sold for 25,000gns at Carlisle. (Pic: Catherine MacGregor)

Champion handler was senior class winner Fergal Gormley; while under 18 competitor Maisie Lee secured the reserve award.

May 2023

Topping trade at the BLCS May Day sale in Ballymena was the 13,000gns Slieve Sportyman bred by John and Shane McGeehan. This nineteen-month-old Ampertaine Elgin son caught the eye of Blair Duffton to win the intermediate, male and supreme overall championship plaudits. He sold to the Drumhilla Herd, setting a new breed record for a Limousin bull sold at auction in Northern Ireland.

First-time vendors Sean and Anita McKeown realised 11,000gns for the July 2021 Seanita Superhero.

MARCH: Emma Campbell, NILYBC, judge Stephen Illingworth, with Niall and Keith Forsythe, owners of the calf show’s supreme champion Johnston Toffee. Picture: Kathryn Shaw, Agri-Images

Senior, reserve male and reserve supreme champion Rahoney Shadrach sold at 10,000gns for Howard McFarland.

The reserve senior champion Ballyrobin Skyfall attracted a bid of 7,200gns for Joan Gilliland and niece Kim Montgomery.

A large crowd witnessed a buoyant trade which resulted in a 98% clearance, with 39 bulls sold to average £5,230, (up £1,391). Females achieved an 88% clearance, resulting in 14 heifers selling to average £2,648 (up £784).

Female trade peaked at 5,500gns, paid to Howard McFarland for the female champion Rahoney Serena.

Local breeders made their presence felt at the BLCS annual sale in Carlisle. Michael Conway secured the intermediate and supreme overall championships with the October 2021 Craigatoke Seanog. He sold for a top price of 52,000gns to new breeder Harry Wood, Deerhouse Herd, Preston.

James McKay claimed the senior championship with Ampertaine Superstition. He was snapped up for 27,000gns by Messrs Neale for their Nealford Herd in Cornwall.

OCTOBER: The O’Kane family with their supreme overall champion Gleneagle Trex at Ballymena. Picture: Agri-Images

More than 50 entries were paraded before judge Iain Nimmo at the 154th Balmoral Show.

The supreme championship and reserve interbreed award went to William Smith’s five-year-old cow Millbrook Naughtyspice, shown with her three-week-old bull calf at foot. Sired by Ampertaine Elgin, her dam was Millbrook Gingerspice, winner of three consecutive Balmoral breed and interbreed championships.

Charlotte’s Sapphire exhibited by Donal Moloney, County Clare, was the reserve female and reserve supreme championships. This two-year-old heifer bred by Charlotte Martin, Dromara, is no stranger to the limelight at Balmoral, having won the breed’s junior championship, and the supreme junior interbreed award in 2022. Sired by Elite Forever Brill, she was purchased by Donal Moloney for 16,000gns at the BLCS 50th Anniversary Sale in Carlisle.

The male champion was Carrickmore Schumacher exhibited by Trevor Shields.

Jalex Transform from James Alexander won the reserve male and supreme overall junior championships.

The junior heifer and reserve junior championships went to Mark and Mairead McCartan’s Cranmoney Tess.

Crawford Bros claimed the reserve junior heifer prize with Rathkeeland Tenndresse; while the reserve junior male award went to Castlebrock Trafford shown by Martin Oliver.

July 2023

Congratulations to YLBC members who competed at the National Stockjudging Competition at the Great Yorkshire Show. Darryl Geary was the best individual competitor; while team mates Niall Forsythe and Emma Quinn were placed third in the junior pairs category.

The National Show, held in conjunction with the Randox Antrim Show, attracted over 50 entries judged by Michael Burns from Maybole. He praised the quality and consistency in each class.

James Alexander scored a hat-trick, lifting the intermediate, male and supreme overall championship ribbons with the fourteen-month-bull Jalex Transform.

Securing the reserve supreme title was the senior champion and overall female Dinmore Sensation exhibited by Trevor Shields.

The reserve intermediate championship went to the February 2022 Glenmarshal Tiamaria, a home-bred heifer also from Trevor Shields.

The junior champion was James Alexander’s young bull Jalex Troublemaker. Standing in reserve was the yearling heifer Johnstown Toffee shown by Niall and Keith Forsythe.

The reserve senior champion was the December 2021 Deerpark Shakira bred by Conor and Ryan Mulholland. She notched up an array of awards on the show circuit.

Claiming the reserve male championship was the sixteen-month-old bull Drumhilla Thor bred by Gareth Corrie. The calf champion was the six-month-old bull Drumhilla Umpire.

The reserve calf champion was Rathkeeland Units, a five-month-old heifer from Crawford Bros.

The commercial championship went to Zeus, a 2023-born steer exhibited by Fergal Gormley from Claudy; while the runner-up was the 2023-born heifer Sassy brought out by Ivan Lynn.

August 2023

Records were shattered at the Ladies in Red sale in Ballymena. Prices peaked at 24,000gns, surpassing the 22,000gns breed record for a female sold at an official society auction in NI. Twenty-three heifers averaged £6,263, and eight lots were sold for export to the UK and Ireland.

Sale leader was the eleven-month-old junior and supreme overall champion Ampertaine Tiara bred by James McKay. She attracted considerable attention, with the successful bid coming from Paul Tippetts of the Wilodge Herd.

Second highest price of the day 12,000gns was paid to John and Shane McGeehan for the reserve junior and reserve supreme champion Slieve Tess. She sold to the Hartmoor Herd owned by HG Perkins and Sons.

Henry Savage and Sons realised 10,500gns for the senior champion Trueman Tapiola, and 10,000gns for the first placed Trueman Tigerlily.

The Pedigree Herd Competition sponsored by Bank of Ireland was judged by Welsh breeder Gerwyn Jones, Graiggoch Herd. Prize winners include:

Best overall herd – Ampertaine, James McKay.

Best newcomer – Blackwater, Keith Williamson.

Extra Small Herd – 1st Claragh, John and Paul Reaney; 2nd Jalex, James Alexander; 3rd Gorrycam, Stephen Reel.

Small Herd – 1st Drumhilla, Gareth Corrie; 2nd Deerpark, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 3rd Birchwood M and R McGurk.

Medium Herd – 1st Trueman, Henry Savage; 2nd Bernish, Kieran McCrory; 3rd Slieve, John and Shane McGeehan.

Large Herd – 1st Ampertaine, James McKay; 2nd Glenmarshal, Trevor Shields; 3rd Lynderg, Jim Quail.

Best group of calves – 1st Ampertaine, James McKay; 2nd Trueman, Henry Savage; 3rd Glenmarshal, Trevor Shields.

Best group of calves sired by a stock bull – 1st Ampertaine Majestic, James McKay; 2nd Telfers Munster, Henry Savage; 3rd Ampertaine Progressive, Marty and Ryan McGurk.

Best cow family – 1st Ampertaine Carmel, Ampertaine Jill and Amertaine Odette, James McKay; 2nd Claragh Avon, Claragh Lily and Claragh Sofia, John and Paul Rainey; 3rd Bernish Julifortune, Bernish Princess Juli and Bernish Sophie Princess, Kieran McCrory.

Best cow with calf at foot – 1st Ampertaine Odette and Ampertaine Untouchable, James McKay; 2nd Trueman Nadine and Trueman Urastar, Henry Savage; 3rd Slieve Isabella and twin heifers Slieve Tina and Slieve Tilly, John and Shane McGeehan.

Best young bull under one-year-old –1st Ampertaine Texas, James McKay; 2nd Glenmarshal Tobias, Trevor Shields; 3rd Trueman Unstoppable, Henry Savage.

Best young bull under two-years-old – 1st Ampertaine Topper, James McKay; 2nd Jalex Transform, James Alexander; 3rd Birchhwood Topnotch, Marty and Ryan McGurk.

Best home-bred heifer under one-year-old – 1st Ampertaine Tiara, James McKay; 2nd Claragh Tilly, John and Paul Rainey; 3rd Glenmarshal Theduchess, Trevor Shields.

Best home-bred heifer under two-years-old –1st Deerpark Shakira, Connor and Ryan Mulholland; 2nd Ampertaine Starmaker, James McKay; 3rd Trueman Tapiola, Henry Savage.

Best stock bull – 1st Ampertaine Majestic, James McKay; 2nd Telfers Munster, Henry Savage; 3rd Ampertaine Progressive, Marty and Ryan McGurk (Birchwood).

September 2023

There was strong competition in the Commercial Herd Competition sponsored by Animax and judged by Mark McCartan. Results as follows:

Best stock bull – 1st Sam Robinson; 2nd Gary Stewart; 3rd Brian Hall.

Best young heifer – 1st Alan Veitch; 2nd Ivan Lynn; 3rd John Gallagher.

Best young bull – 1st Gareth Corrie; 2nd Ivan Lynn; 3rd Scott Boyd.

Best group of calves – 1st Ivan Lynn; 2nd John Gallagher; 3rd Stephen and Sandra Gowdy.

Best small herd – 1st John Gallagher; 2nd Gary Stewart; 3rd James and Brenda Quinn.

Best large herd – 1st Ivan Lynn; 2nd Stephen and Sandra Gowdy; 3rd Alistair Crawford.

October 2023

James McKay continued to fly the flag for NI at the BLCS autumn sale in Carlisle. The first prize winning Ampertaine Shotgun sold for 17,000gns to Messrs Wood from Shrewsbury.

Ballymena was the venue for the BLCS evening show and sale. Prices peaked at 5,800gns, and eleven bulls sold to level at £4,143. Six females averaged £1,977 each.

Topping trade was the intermediate, male and supreme overall champion Gleneagle Trex bred by John O’Kane and Sons. Following close behind at 5,200gns was the reserve senior champion Glenmarshal Tonka exhibited by Trevor Shields.

Marty and Ronan MGurk won the female championship with Birchwood Tara sold for 2,500gns.

The club sponsored a number of Suckled Calf Sales around the province. There was a good turnout of Limousin-sired calves with prices peaking at £4,000, paid to Ivan Lynn for a 490kgs heifer (£8.16 per kilo).

November 2023

Members had an enjoyable evening at the club’s Annual Dinner and prize giving held in the Dunadry Hotel. The charity auction in memory of Andrew McFarland raised £2,700 for the NI Children’s Hospice. Everyone enjoyed a game of ‘Heads and Tails’, and the lucky winner of the straw of Sympa semen was Stephen Crawford.

Records were shattered at the 6th Royal Ulster Premier Beef and Lamb Championships when the exceptional 674kgs Limousin heifer ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ sold for a staggering £15,000 (£22.26 per kilo). The supreme champion was exhibited by JCB Commercials.

Richard Law secured the Ulster Housewife’s Choice Championship with the Limousin-sired heifer ‘Poppy’. Weighing in at 566kgs she sold for £6,100 (£10.78 per kilo).