NI Mushroom Growers Association say MAC recommendations are a missed opportunity to secure future of sector

The Northern Ireland Mushroom Growers Association (NIMGA) has expressed disappointment with the recent Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) report, describing its recommendations as a missed opportunity to secure the future of Northern Ireland's sector, which remains at risk of disappearing.

The mushroom industry is vital to Northern Ireland, accounting for 40% of its horticultural output and valued at £64.25 million annually.

With the right conditions for growth, this figure could increase significantly.

However, since the end of freedom of movement within the EU, the sector has struggled to attract labour, operating below capacity despite efforts to recruit locally following the end of freedom of movement.

John McArdle, NIMGA vice chair, said: “The mushroom industry is a cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s horticultural sector. There is a real opportunity for growth in this industry, which can reduce the carbon footprint of importing food and ensure access to a healthy superfood locally. However, the industry is at risk of disappearing if changes aren't made urgently to enable mushroom farms to have access to labour.

“We outlined our concerns to the MAC with the current visa scheme (the Seasonal Agriculture Workers Scheme) which does not meet the needs of mushroom farms. The four-month training period for new workers means that by the time a worker has reached the required level of productivity to deliver a return on investment, they have to leave.

“This challenge is compounded by the fact there are more favourable conditions in the Republic of Ireland, including generous government support schemes and a five-year visa, creating much more fertile growth conditions.

“Ultimately, the industry needs to move towards automation, but this takes time and investment, and without access to labour in the short-to-medium term, there won’t be any farms left by this time.

“The MAC recommendations fall far short of what the industry need, and represent a missed opportunity to secure the future of the mushroom sector in Northern Ireland, leaving more questions than solutions for an industry facing significant challenges.

“Without urgent action from the government, the mushroom industry in Northern Ireland as we know it will cease to exist, despite the industry's best efforts.

“We are calling on both the UK government and the NI Executive to go beyond the MAC recommendations by either extending SAWS for mushroom growers in NI or delivering a bespoke scheme that addresses these challenges.”