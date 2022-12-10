These relate to: veterinary medicines, cattle movements, plant protection products (PPP) and farm machinery.

While the UFU continues to lobby government officials on this matter, the orgnisation believes that a united front is needed from industry to highlight and achieve solutions for the benefit of local dairy farms.

Speaking after the most recent meeting of UFU dairy committee meeting, chair Kenny Hawkes said: “Our farmers have raised concerns in relation to Dr Johnston's lack of recognition of four major issues created by the NI Protocol. While the NI Protocol has provided practical benefits for the local dairy industry, demonstrated by the fact that 800 million litres of milk continues to flow over the border per year, the challenges it has also created cannot be dismissed and must be addressed urgently.

“As it stands with the extended grace period for medicines coming to an end on 31 December, all veterinary products used in the EU, including Northern Ireland (NI), must be licensed in the EU.

“Farmers are growing increasingly anxious at the lack of movement to address this issue because without a solution, this could see UK veterinary medicines destined for NI, having to be re-licensed for NI and some companies may deem this as not cost effective given the limited size of the market in NI.

“This means a large range of everyday veterinary products would be affected, including anthelmintics, anti-inflammatory drugs, vitamins and vaccines, impacting the health and welfare of livestock which is of the upmost importance to dairy farmers.”

"The issue of cattle movements is another concern for UFU members.

Hawkes continued: “Since January 2020, restrictions have been in place, where the exporting of livestock from Great Britain (GB) to NI.

“Many of our farmers would have sold pedigree bulls into GB but the restrictions have brought this to an end and has also affected the importation of dairy heifers.

"EU sanitary and phytosanitary rules continue to apply in NI under the NI Protocol. This means that since 1 January 2021, all regulated PPPs including seeds moving from GB to NI, are required to meet the EU's third country import requirements.

“The danger is that whilst according to the EU, NI producers could source PPP from the Republic of Ireland, they may end up using a product which is not permitted in NI/GB.

"Moving second hand machinery between GB and NI is also being affected by the NI Protocol because all machines must be free of soil and other potential contaminants for entry into NI.”

Kenny Hawkes concluded: "We asked Dr Johnston to acknowledge the wider implications of the NI Protocol that will have potentially devastating consequences for local dairy farmers if they go unresolved.

