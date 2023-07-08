News you can trust since 1963
NI schools set off on ‘Taste of Europe’ tour

The food company ABP has hosted a group of Northern Irish pupils and their teachers on a European farm to fork study tour in conjunction with Certified Irish Angus Producer Group to broaden their understanding of its Europe-wide business operations.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 8th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The tour began at Lismullin Cookery School in Navan and continues in Belgium to include visits to an Angus farm in Bruges, the European Parliament and a meeting with the NI Executive Office in Brussels.

The pupils are all finalists in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge, an agri-skills based competition for 14-15 year olds. They are from Down High School Downpatrick, Friends School Lisburn, St Killian’s College in Co Antrim and St Louis Grammar School Ballymena.

They were welcomed to Navan by ABP Ireland representatives and briefed about its European operations.

Lisa Burrows, ABP Northern Ireland with students Edward McKay and Frank Hanna of Down High School, Downpatrick and Duane Kille, operations manager, Kettyle Irish Foods pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
Lisa Burrows, ABP Northern Ireland with students Edward McKay and Frank Hanna of Down High School, Downpatrick and Duane Kille, operations manager, Kettyle Irish Foods pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
They then received a master-butcher demonstration by the ABP-owned Kettyle Irish Foods, which is based in Fermanagh and took part in a practical session about the nutritional values of beef before getting to cook their own Angus steaks for themselves and their teachers.

Charles Smith of the Certified Irish Angus Producer Group said: “There’s a real excitement in schools and in families about taking part in the ABP Angus Youth Challenge study tour.

“This trip along with the many skills and benefits of taking part helps to broaden their horizons and develop an understanding of the business connections involved in ABP’s operations from farm to fork.”

Alex McAlister, Emma Mitchell and Peter Agnew of St Killian's High School, Carnlough as they take part in the "taste of Europe ABP farm to fork study tour" at Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
Alex McAlister, Emma Mitchell and Peter Agnew of St Killian’s High School, Carnlough as they take part in the "taste of Europe ABP farm to fork study tour" at Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
Students Beth Reynolds, Alexandra Neill, Katie Mulholland, Naomi Patterson Friends' School, Lisburn and Kristina Campion, brand manager, ABP Ireland pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
Students Beth Reynolds, Alexandra Neill, Katie Mulholland, Naomi Patterson Friends’ School, Lisburn and Kristina Campion, brand manager, ABP Ireland pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
Garron Donnelly, Grainne McLoughlin and Declan Martin of St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena with Lisa Burrows, ABP Northern Ireland and Duane Kille, operations manager, Kettyle Irish Foods pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
Garron Donnelly, Grainne McLoughlin and Declan Martin of St Louis Grammar School, Ballymena with Lisa Burrows, ABP Northern Ireland and Duane Kille, operations manager, Kettyle Irish Foods pictured at the Lismullin Cookery School, Navan, Co Meath. Picture: ABP
