Members of the Northern Ireland Simmental Cattle Breeders Club attended their annual dinner and awards night, held at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown on Saturday 4 November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large crowd of breeders, their family and friends gathered to celebrate the success from the 2023 show and sale season.

From the Spring Sale held in March, the Danske Bank Silver Saver for the Best Pedigree Animal and the S.H. Watterson Perpetual Cup for the Highest Priced Bull was awarded to Kenny Veitch with his bull Drumlone Malcolm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also from the Spring Sale, Leslie and Christopher Weatherup were the recipients of the Best Opposite Sex Winner for Lisglass Madonna.

In the annual stock judging competition, the winner of the Carnkern Cup was Danny Clarke. (Pic: NI Simmental Club)

From the Club Sale in May, the Bruces Hill Cattle Company Trophy was awarded to Frank Kelly for his bull Ashland Notorious.

The Autumn Club Sale saw the W.H. Robson & Sons Trophy being taken home by Robert Farrell for Robgill Neptune, recent Overall Champion. For the Opposite Sex Winner, the Ulster Farmers Mart R.J. Allen Cup went to Frank Kelly for Ashland Lucy Nora.

The Club saw a successful exhibition of top-quality Simmental cattle at local shows this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From Balmoral Show, it was Joe and Alan Wilson with their heifer, Ballinalare Farm Nikita who took home most of the awards including the Overall Winner, Crystal Glasses Winner, Bobbie Dickson Perpetual Championship Trophy winner, Silver Award for the Best Exhibit bred in N.I. winner, Wm Black Memorial Perpetual Cup Winner and Newsletter Shield Winner. They also picked up the Perpetual Cow Bell, Bangor & Six Road Ends Farmers Union Perpetual Trophy and the Bobby Gamble Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the same heifer.

The W.H. Robson & Sons Trophy was taken home by Robert Farrell. (Pic: NI Simmental Club)

The trophy for the Best Simmental Male at Balmoral Show went to William Dodd for Auchorachan Majestic. The Dodd’s also came out on top at Clogher Valley Show, winning the Irwin’s Feed Perpetual Cup for the Best Junior Bull Winner for Craigy Notorious. William was the recipient of the Betty Walker Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup and Club Member of the Year.

His son, Lewis Dodd was the deserving recipient of the Young Stockperson of the Year 2023, picking up the Thelma Gordon Cup.

In the annual stock judging competition, the winner of the Carnkern Cup was Danny Clarke and the Open Class Winner was Michael Robson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s Simmental National Show was held at Antrim Show. The Danske Bank Female of the Year Crystal Bowl and Cow Bell Winner went to Joe and Alan Wilson for Ballinalare Nikita and the Danske Bank Male of the Year Cow Bell winner was William Dodd for Criagy Notorious.

Lewis Dodd was the deserving recipient of the Young Stockperson of the Year 2023, picking up the Thelma Gordon Cup. (Pic: NI Simmental Club)

The Danske Bank Reserve Female of the Year Crystal Bowl Winner was won by the McDonald Brothers for Coolcran Heidi’s Noreen.

The Danske Bank Reserve Male of the Year Crystal Bowl winner was WH Robson & Sons with Kilbride Farm Neymar who were also awarded the Dani Rosebowl.

The Animal Health Trophy for the Best Pair went to Cecil McIlwaine for Corrick Nelson and Corrick Nevada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robin Boyd was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award to recognise his commitment and dedication to the NI Simmental Breeders Club over many years and in various roles, primarily holding the secretary position. With his wife, Darla, and sons Christopher and Jamie, they have been longstanding breeders and contributors to the club.

William Dodd and family won a number of awards. (Pic: NI Simmental Club)