NI Suffolk Branch Youth Trimming Workshop

​The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held their first Youth Trimming Workshop.
By Joanne Knox
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read

There was a fantastic turnout for the event, which was held at the Blackbrae farm of Alastair Barkley.

With over 50 people in attendance, it gave the enthusiastic young and new breeders an insight and basic skills involved to go on and start trimming their own Suffolk sheep in the future.

The branch extends its thanks to Ben Lamb, Dennis Taylor and Mark Priestley, and everyone who gave expert trimming advice.

The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held their first Youth Trimming Workshop.The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society recently held their first Youth Trimming Workshop.
A special word of thanks to Alastair and all the Barkley family for hosting this very worthwhile event and for the excellent BBQ and refreshments.

Congratulations to Aimee Liggett and Anna and Noah Taylor on winning the stock judging competition, and thanks to Jayne of Tannahill Livestock Care for sponsoring the prizes which was very much appreciated.

Young breeders try their hand at trimming.Young breeders try their hand at trimming.
The workshop was held at the Blackbrae farm of Alastair Barkley.The workshop was held at the Blackbrae farm of Alastair Barkley.
Young and new breeders took part in the trimming workshop.Young and new breeders took part in the trimming workshop.
The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society held their first Youth Trimming Workshop recently.The Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society held their first Youth Trimming Workshop recently.
Over 50 people attended the recent Youth Trimming Workshop.Over 50 people attended the recent Youth Trimming Workshop.
