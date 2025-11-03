NI technology company expands into hospitality market with acquisition of PowerEPOS

Darren Nickels, Retail Technology Operations Director at Henderson Technology.

HENDERSON Technology, the retail technology company owned by Henderson Group and based in Mallusk has announced its acquisition of the hospitality point of sale company PowerEPOS.

PowerEPOS, based in London and Liverpool, has been supplying point of sale and back-office technology to hospitality companies for 38 years.

All 13 support and install staff based across two premises in England, alongside developers based in Australia and Portugal, will remain in employment. The acquisition sees the formation of a new company, Power EPOS Technologies, to take the business forward.

Darren Nickels, Retail Technology Operations Director at Henderson Technology, commented: “PowerEPOS has a large established and prestigious GB customer base of over 400 clients, including Revolution Bars Group, Handpicked Hotels, Absolute Taste, Blenheim Palace and many more, giving our business the opportunity to expand into the hospitality sector at an established level.

“Their modern, fully scalable cloud-based solution is in use across the globe and we are excited for the future.

“We are proud to acquire the business and create a new company in Power EPOS Technologies, which will combine each company’s sales power, innovation and strategic direction.”

Henderson Technology Ltd has been recognised as one of the leading innovators within the Electronic Point of Sale (EPoS) market.

The company operates globally with continuous developments and innovative integrations and partnerships with the EDGEPoS system, which is one of the most powerful and feature-rich EPoS systems in the world.

As part of the Henderson Group of companies, Henderson Technology Ltd employs an experienced, motivated and dedicated team of 73 from its base in Mallusk, servicing 1,100 customers globally.

Founded in 1987, Power EPOS has evolved through a best of breed mentality and a coming together of future and innovative thinking personnel to consistently deliver world-class POS and business automation solutions that save customers time and money.