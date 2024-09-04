Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ABP has announced that its skills development programme for teenagers is now open for new entries.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge, which has won several business awards, offers a unique opportunity for Year 11 students aged 14–15 to gain hands-on experience in beef production and compete for a mini-herd of Angus cross calves valued at approximately £3,500.

The competition invites teams of two to four students to represent their school, club, or society. Finalists will not only rear their own calves with guidance from a College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) mentor, but they will also retain the proceeds from the sale of their animals to ABP. As an additional reward, teams that advance to the final stage will embark on an exclusive farm-to-fork inspiration trip with ABP and Certified Irish Angus.

The programme is designed to complement GCSE studies, with a focus on practical learning that aligns with several academic subjects. In addition to agricultural skills, the finalists will receive training in communication, presentation, and interview techniques, helping them to excel both in the competition and in their academic and future careers.

Northern Irish Angus Youth Challenge. (Pic: Fennell Photography 2024)

Teams are required to submit a video entry via the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website. A selection will then be invited to showcase their ideas at a high-profile exhibition event at Balmoral Park on 25th October, where a panel of judges will determine which teams progress to the finalist stage. The overall winning team will be awarded a cheque for £1,000 for the benefit of their school or club.

George Mullan, ABP’s Managing Director in Northern Ireland, comments on the significance of the initiative for young people and their schools: “The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is part of our commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in the agrifood sector. It gives young people an insight into the diverse career opportunities available and equips them with the skills they need to succeed. Its cross-curricular design benefits in-classroom teaching and pupil attainment whilst the requirement for the finalists to engage within their school and local community has far-reaching benefits beyond the participating team.”

The competition is open to all Year 11 students, regardless of whether they live on a farm, and participation can also count towards the skills section of the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award.