NI Texel Club reflects on a successful 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
Club Chairman Andrew Moses welcomed the turnout of members, friends and guest speaker Flor Ryan, Animax who provided a brief introduction to Animax products and presented awards.
Proceedings commenced with previous minutes agreed and the chairman’s report, where Andrew highlighted the club’s success throughout the year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Moses acknowledged and gave credit to breeders for taking the time to exhibit at Balmoral Show, congratulating Cyril and Martin Millar Millar Flock taking the Balmoral Champion title.
June saw the club hold their first National Show competition at Armagh, with many new members participating and over 180 entries.
Thanks was extended to Keith Campbell for judging and congratulations extended to Mark Priestley, Seaforde flock, claiming the champion rosette for his ewe lamb exhibit.
The club held its annual open night in July where the club welcomed breeders and friends to view the Maineview Flock of Andrew Kennedy and family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A fantastic evening was had and £4,000 raised in aid of Cancer Research NI which was later presented to Alywnne McLaughlin, Cancer Research Ballymena.
Once again the NI Texel Breeders’ Show Flock was a huge success with a large number of entries across all six special classes and at local show gaining points.
The chairman thanked all the judges for giving up their time to judge the respective classes and also extended thanks to the club members for participating.
Mr Moses congratulated Alastair Gault, Forkins flock, on successfully claiming the overall championship and to Paul Swindell claiming reserve place with his Royal flock.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Very quickly sales season began and Mr Moses commented on the success of the club’s sales this past year with good averages and clearance rates across the board.
Mr Moses thanked the club’s sponsors and judges for the various sales and club activities throughout the year.
The autumn saw the club embark of their annualfFlock competition in November, kindly judged by Flor Ryan and sponsored by Danske Bank. He congratulated James Wilkinson on his achievement of Champion Flock with his Ballygroogan flock and wished him good luck going forward to the National Flock Competition, which is part of the Texel Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations later this year.
Mr Moses paid special thanks to the committee for their hard work and commitment throughout the year and of those outgoing committee members.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Moses presented Alastair Gault with the Chairman’s Trophy for his work and support to the club and as the NI society representative.
Nigel Hamill presented the Young Breeders’ Trophy to James Wilkinson for his commitment to the Young Breeders’ Club.
Following the adoption of the chairman and treasurer’s reports Philip Whyte was duly elected as vice-chairman and Stephen McNeilly, Sam McAuley, James Wilkinson, Naomi O’Hare and David Chestnutt were duly elected and welcomed on to the club’s committee.
Office Holders 2024:
Honorary Presidents: Ian Millar, Larne and John Currie, Ballymena
Chairman: Andrew Moses Crumlin
Vice Chair: Philip Whyte Portglenon
Secretary: Martin Warnock, Limavady
PRO: Barbara Strawbridge, Coleraine
Minutes Secretary: Jane McCollam, Crumlin
Treasurer; Brian McAllister, Kells
Export Manager: Martin Warnock, Limavady
Society Representative: Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey
Young Members’ Representative: Stewart Ferris Lisburn
Committee Members 2024:
Stephen McNeilly
Sam McAuley
James Wilkinson
Naomi O’Hare
David Chestnutt
Committee Members 2023:
Nigel Ross
Neill Watson
Committee Members 2022:
Adrian Liggett
Colin Price
Alex Thompson
Show Flock Competition Results
Special Classes:
Shearling Ewe: Alastair Gault, Forkins
Ram Lamb Alastair Gault, Forkins
Shearling Ram: John Watson, Duvarren
Aged Ram: Paul Swindell Royal
Aged Ewe: Alan Glendinning Lylehill
Ewe Lamb: Stanley & Martin Warnock Straidarren
Champion Show Flock: Alastair Gault Forkins
Reserve Show Flock: Paul Swindell Royal
Flock Competition Results
Small Flock:
1. Philip Whyte, Innishrush
2. Jack Gault, Cherryvale
3. Paul Swindell, Royal
Medium Flock:
1. Victor & David Chestnutt, Clogher
2. Jonny Cubitt, Long Mountain
3. Alan Glendinning, Lylehill
Large Flock:
1. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan
2. Alastair Gault, Forkins
3. Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney
Ewe Lamb Class
Small Pen of 4:
1. Jack Gault, Cherryvale
2. Sam McNeilly, Titanium
3. Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock
Medium Pen of 6:
1. C&M Mullan, Blue Gates
2. Philip Whyte, Innishrush
3. Stephen McNeilly, Drumadowney
Large Pen of 10:
1. Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney
2. Alastair Gault, Forkins
3. C&M Millar, Millars
Junior Ram:
Advertisement
Advertisement
1. Alastair Gault Douganhill Gangster (joint owned with R Henderson, R Strawbridge & S McAuley)
2. Robert Calvin Hillcrest Gunshot (joint owned with S Duggan)
3. Philip Whyte Knap Governor (joint owned with L Linton, S&M Warnock, S&J McCollam)
Senior Ram:
1. Roger Strawbridge Ballynahone Foreman (joint owned with C&M Millar & S McAuley)
Advertisement
Advertisement
2. Stephen McNeilly Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi (joint owned with Mark Patterson, John Trimble & James Herdman)
3. J&T Watson with Kilduff Farley
Overall Reserve Flock:
Alastair Gault, Forkins
Champion Flock:
James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan