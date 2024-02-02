Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club Chairman Andrew Moses welcomed the turnout of members, friends and guest speaker Flor Ryan, Animax who provided a brief introduction to Animax products and presented awards.

Proceedings commenced with previous minutes agreed and the chairman’s report, where Andrew highlighted the club’s success throughout the year.

Mr Moses acknowledged and gave credit to breeders for taking the time to exhibit at Balmoral Show, congratulating Cyril and Martin Millar Millar Flock taking the Balmoral Champion title.

Alastair Gault accepts the Chairman’s Trophy for services to the NI Club from Chairman Andrew Moses. (Pic: NI Texel Sheep Breeders' Club)

June saw the club hold their first National Show competition at Armagh, with many new members participating and over 180 entries.

Thanks was extended to Keith Campbell for judging and congratulations extended to Mark Priestley, Seaforde flock, claiming the champion rosette for his ewe lamb exhibit.

The club held its annual open night in July where the club welcomed breeders and friends to view the Maineview Flock of Andrew Kennedy and family.

A fantastic evening was had and £4,000 raised in aid of Cancer Research NI which was later presented to Alywnne McLaughlin, Cancer Research Ballymena.

Newly appointed Committee Members 2024. (Pic: NI Texel Sheep Breeders' Club)

Once again the NI Texel Breeders’ Show Flock was a huge success with a large number of entries across all six special classes and at local show gaining points.

The chairman thanked all the judges for giving up their time to judge the respective classes and also extended thanks to the club members for participating.

Mr Moses congratulated Alastair Gault, Forkins flock, on successfully claiming the overall championship and to Paul Swindell claiming reserve place with his Royal flock.

Very quickly sales season began and Mr Moses commented on the success of the club’s sales this past year with good averages and clearance rates across the board.

Mr Moses thanked the club’s sponsors and judges for the various sales and club activities throughout the year.

The autumn saw the club embark of their annualfFlock competition in November, kindly judged by Flor Ryan and sponsored by Danske Bank. He congratulated James Wilkinson on his achievement of Champion Flock with his Ballygroogan flock and wished him good luck going forward to the National Flock Competition, which is part of the Texel Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations later this year.

Mr Moses paid special thanks to the committee for their hard work and commitment throughout the year and of those outgoing committee members.

Mr Moses presented Alastair Gault with the Chairman’s Trophy for his work and support to the club and as the NI society representative.

Alwynne McLaughlin Cancer Research Ballymena accepts a cheque for £4000 to Cancer Research NI, from Club Chairman Andrew Moses, which was raised at the Clubs Open Night hosted by Andrew Kennedy and family Maineview Flock. (Pic: NI Texel Sheep Breeders' Club)

Nigel Hamill presented the Young Breeders’ Trophy to James Wilkinson for his commitment to the Young Breeders’ Club.

Following the adoption of the chairman and treasurer’s reports Philip Whyte was duly elected as vice-chairman and Stephen McNeilly, Sam McAuley, James Wilkinson, Naomi O’Hare and David Chestnutt were duly elected and welcomed on to the club’s committee.

Office Holders 2024:

Honorary Presidents: Ian Millar, Larne and John Currie, Ballymena

Chairman: Andrew Moses Crumlin

Vice Chair: Philip Whyte Portglenon

James Wilkinson accepting the Young Breeders Trophy from Nigel Hamill, President of the Young Breeders Club. (NI Texel Sheep Breeders' Club)

Secretary: Martin Warnock, Limavady

PRO: Barbara Strawbridge, Coleraine

Minutes Secretary: Jane McCollam, Crumlin

Treasurer; Brian McAllister, Kells

Export Manager: Martin Warnock, Limavady

Society Representative: Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey

Young Members’ Representative: Stewart Ferris Lisburn

Committee Members 2024:

Stephen McNeilly

Sam McAuley

James Wilkinson

Naomi O’Hare

David Chestnutt

Committee Members 2023:

Nigel Ross

Neill Watson

Committee Members 2022:

Adrian Liggett

Colin Price

Alex Thompson

Show Flock Competition Results

Special Classes:

Shearling Ewe: Alastair Gault, Forkins

Ram Lamb Alastair Gault, Forkins

Shearling Ram: John Watson, Duvarren

Aged Ram: Paul Swindell Royal

Aged Ewe: Alan Glendinning Lylehill

Ewe Lamb: Stanley & Martin Warnock Straidarren

Champion Show Flock: Alastair Gault Forkins

Reserve Show Flock: Paul Swindell Royal

Flock Competition Results

Small Flock:

1. Philip Whyte, Innishrush

2. Jack Gault, Cherryvale

3. Paul Swindell, Royal

Medium Flock:

1. Victor & David Chestnutt, Clogher

2. Jonny Cubitt, Long Mountain

3. Alan Glendinning, Lylehill

Large Flock:

1. James Wilkinson, Ballygroogan

2. Alastair Gault, Forkins

3. Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney

Ewe Lamb Class

Small Pen of 4:

1. Jack Gault, Cherryvale

2. Sam McNeilly, Titanium

3. Robert Calvin, Ballyhivistock

Medium Pen of 6:

1. C&M Mullan, Blue Gates

2. Philip Whyte, Innishrush

3. Stephen McNeilly, Drumadowney

Large Pen of 10:

1. Roger Strawbridge, Tamnamoney

2. Alastair Gault, Forkins

3. C&M Millar, Millars

Junior Ram:

1. Alastair Gault Douganhill Gangster (joint owned with R Henderson, R Strawbridge & S McAuley)

2. Robert Calvin Hillcrest Gunshot (joint owned with S Duggan)

3. Philip Whyte Knap Governor (joint owned with L Linton, S&M Warnock, S&J McCollam)

Senior Ram:

1. Roger Strawbridge Ballynahone Foreman (joint owned with C&M Millar & S McAuley)

2. Stephen McNeilly Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi (joint owned with Mark Patterson, John Trimble & James Herdman)

3. J&T Watson with Kilduff Farley

Overall Reserve Flock:

Alastair Gault, Forkins

Champion Flock: