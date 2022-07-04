NI Valais Club’s Premier Sale planned

Saturday 9th July 2022 at 12.30pm will see the very first club sale to be held at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre offering buyers top quality breeding stock from Northern’s Ireland top flocks.

Featuring in the sale is the much admired 1st Prized Balmoral Ram Lamb from the Slieveroe flock alongside a beautiful prizewinning ewe lamb from Cavanalee Valais, a May born star from Anna Millar at Cookstown not to mention many other stars bred from some of the best lines in the UK.

Online bidding is available via Marteye and the Club will be present on the day with their merchandise stall and complimentary refreshments to offer any help or answer some questions about the breed.

Valais Blacknose Sheep