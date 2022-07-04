NI Valais Club’s Premier Sale planned

As interest in the Valais Blacknose sheep here in Northern Ireland reached fever pitch in the Balmoral Sheep Marquee and at the ringside and young and old travel from far and near to see them judged and hear the bells at this local agricultural shows, the committee of the NI Valais Blacknose Club are hard at work bringing together a premier sale which is not to be missed.

Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:49 am

Saturday 9th July 2022 at 12.30pm will see the very first club sale to be held at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre offering buyers top quality breeding stock from Northern’s Ireland top flocks.

Featuring in the sale is the much admired 1st Prized Balmoral Ram Lamb from the Slieveroe flock alongside a beautiful prizewinning ewe lamb from Cavanalee Valais, a May born star from Anna Millar at Cookstown not to mention many other stars bred from some of the best lines in the UK.

Online bidding is available via Marteye and the Club will be present on the day with their merchandise stall and complimentary refreshments to offer any help or answer some questions about the breed.

Valais Blacknose Sheep

For further information please get in touch on the club Facebook page or contact Irene Gray on 07815091866 or Diane Lowry on 07518 944566 or any of the committee who will be happy to help.

