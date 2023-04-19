NI Water carries out repair after rubble blocks sewer causing leak

UUP Lagan River councillor, Kyle Savage, said raw sewage had been flowing into the local waterways which lead into the River Lagan.

Speaking ahead of the repair work being carried out, Councillor Savage said: “This is all to regular now, with the last major leak only just a few months ago.“Someone has to be held to account. We cannot afford for this to continue, having our rivers and farmland being contaminated.“As I said before, if this was a farmer they would be dragged through the courts.“When our MLAs finally get back to work, I call on them to get this sorted ASAP.”

During the course of the repair by NI Water, rubble, which had made its way into the sewer, was removed.

Rubble removed from a sewer in Donaghcloney.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “There is a manhole scheduled to be rebuilt early this week, in order to prevent any future reoccurrence.”

The sewer system is only designed to carry wastewater, human waste and toilet paper. Any other items put into the pipe can get stuck, resulting in blockages and, in the worst cases, sewage backing up into homes, gardens and streets.

They continued: “It is also a timely reminder to only flush pee, poo and paper.

“No amount of investment in our sewers will stop out of sewer flooding if blockages caused by sanitary items, baby wipes and cotton buds occur.