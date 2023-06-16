NI Water launches ‘Farming for Water’ scheme to protect drinking water supplies

The ‘Farming for Water’ scheme will focus on reducing the amount of the herbicide MCPA, nutrients and soil getting into the watercourses.

This scheme will provide 100 per cent funded measures for landowners and farmers within the Clay Lake catchment area to make environmental/water quality improvements for their farm business. These measures will include watercourse fencing, weed-wiping, as well as providing free pesticide storage cabinets, spill kits and pesticide training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This project will help farmers make small changes in farming practice that could in turn make the farm business more sustainable, whilst also helping to protect water quality.

This scheme will provide 100 per cent funded measures for landowners and farmers within the Clay Lake catchment area to make environmental/water quality improvements for their farm business.

The scheme is available to farmers within the designated area around the Clay Lake and Gentle Owens watercourses.

John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president, said: “NI Water have been working with UFU constructively for many years, this new initiative gives farmers who farm in the Clay Lake Catchment near Keady in Co. Armagh a great opportunity to play their part, strive to improve water quality and protect our aquatic species. We encourage all farmers in the catchment to attend the information launch, sign-up and collectively help protect water quality and support NI Water.”

The overall aim of the scheme is to improve the quality of water in the Clay Lake and Gentle Owens watercourses, which are used to supply drinking water to thousands of people, as well as being home to many aquatic species and other wildlife.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To provide a continuous supply of good quality drinking water to the local region, water taken from Clay Lake must be treated to remove pollutants that wash off the land, such as soil, nutrients and the herbicide MCPA.

These pollutants can be harmful to the watercourses and are costly to remove at the water treatment works. They are also costly for the landowner who is losing precious soil and nutrients from the land.

If you are a farmer or landowner in this area and are interested in finding out more information about the scheme, you can go along to the launch event on Wednesday 28 June at 8pm in the Tommy Makem Centre, Keady.

To apply for the scheme:

• You must be the active farmer for the land (tenant farmers should get their landowner’s consent before applying).

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Your field must be located entirely or partly within the Clay Lake catchment area (see interactive map at www.niwater.com/farmingforwater).

Priority will be given to measures in close proximity to watercourses in order to maintain maximum benefits to water quality.