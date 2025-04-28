NI Water offer water saving advice ahead of warmer weather

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Met Office confirming temperatures are expected to climb this week, NI Water is raising awareness about the need to be water efficient and reduce water waste.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Water say with the forecast telling us to expect sunny, dry and warmer weather there are some simple ways the public can save water in their house and garden, including using the Get Water Fit app www.getwaterfit.com

NI Water education officer Anna Killen said: “It’s important we all play our part in protecting future water supplies that may come under pressure because of our changing climate and population growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the warmer weather approaches demands on water supplies will naturally increase but with a few simple changes, customers can save hundreds of litres of water which in turn will benefit the environment and save you money.

With the Met Office confirming temperatures are expected to climb this week, NI Water is raising awareness about the need to be water efficient and reduce water waste. (Photo: REX MEDIA LTD)

“One simple way to help you get started is to log on to the www.getwaterfit.com online water audit to discover how much water you use in your homes and learn new ways to help you make savings all year round.”

Top water saving tips at home and in the garden:

1. Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth - A running tap can use 6 litres of water per minute. Over a month this wastes enough water to provide over 65 people with water for hand washing for a full day.

2. Use a bowl for washing vegetables - Then you can reuse this water for plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Make full use of your washing machine - Half load programmes on washing machines use more than half the water and energy of a full load, so wait until the machine is full before switching it on.

3. Keep a jug of water in the fridge - instead of letting the tap run cold.

4. Fix leaking taps, including outdoor taps - A dripping tap can waste more than 60 litres of water per week.

5. Use a watering can instead of a hose - A hose uses over 500 litres of water an hour enough to fill 12 baths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. ‘Get Water Fit’ - To help keep the water flowing for everyone and ‘Get Water Fit’, complete the online water audit at https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk or take part in water saving challenges to receive your free NI Water water saving items including a 4 minute shower timer, toothy timers and swell gel bags for the garden.

NI Water is also encouraging customers to sign up to its free text alert service which keeps them updated about anything that may impact on their water supply or any of our other services in the area. Sign up here https://www.niwater.com/register-for-keeping-you-informed/