NI Water powers ahead with solar energy projects across Northern Ireland

Damien O’Mullan, Director of Transformation and Innovation at NI Water, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins and Dr Sara Venning, CEO NI Water. Picture: Michael Cooper

NI WATER has completed the second phase of a major solar scheme at five sites in Antrim, Ballymena, Magilligan, Derg, and Killyhevlin.

These new installations, along with panels added last year, are helping the company reach its target of becoming a net-zero business. The initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by around c.250 tonnes by March 2026.

The project is supported by c.£3 million funding from the Department for the Economy’s Energy Invest to Save initiative.

To date, NI Water has installed nearly 5,000 solar panels with a combined capacity of c.2.2 Megawatt (MW) of power across eight sites. These panels can generate enough electricity to power about 815 homes, which will be used on-site to reduce pressure on the main power grid.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “Being here at Antrim Wastewater Treatment Works has given me the opportunity to see first-hand the progress of the second phase of solar installations which NI Water has rolled out across five sites.

“I commend NI Water on this work to reduce their carbon footprint by working towards more clean electricity. This initiative has also been supported by the Department for the Economy and demonstrates what can be achieved as we all work together to tackle the climate crisis.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “NI Water’s solar scheme is one of over 160 funded by the Department for the Economy under its ‘Energy Invest to Save’ initiative which has supported schools, libraries, and hospitals to reduce their energy costs.

“This project showcases the strength of collaborative government action in delivering on the Executive’s Energy Strategy. Ongoing strategic investment in renewable energy across the government estate will enhance our energy security, drive economic growth, support high quality jobs, and will deliver lasting benefits for communities across the North.”

Dr Sara Venning, CEO NI Water, said: “We're delighted to reach this milestone, which is a major step toward our climate goals. As Northern Ireland’s largest electricity user, we are constantly seeking new ways to decarbonise our power and benefit the local economy.

“By continuing to innovate, we are not only reducing our reliance on the electricity grid but also ensuring greater cost resilience in our operations. We are exploring further solar investment opportunities at energy intensive sites in collaboration with our partners to continue our transformation journey.”