NI winners of top UK retail awards excel in community and fresh & local produce

A HOST of Spar and Eurospar retailers in Northern Ireland have returned from the 2024 Retail Industry Awards having placed NI on the map for fresh and local products, while excelling at community retailing.

Two independent Spar retailers won an award each, while Henderson Retail picked up four awards in total.

McKillop’s Spar, Ballymena, took home the award for Independent Retailer of the Year (up to 3,000 sq ft) and owner Eamonn McKillop was praised by judges for his links to the local community, citing he is the “a fantastic retailer with a very strong community feel”.

Judges were also impressed by the store’s strong sales growth and range of recent improvements made to the store, including its in-store deli and ice cream offering.

In Londonderry, the Lynch family were once again successful at the prestigious awards, this year picking up the Fresh Produce of the Year category.

Judges noted the owner’s commitment to fresh and local produce with an extra three metres of chilled shelving created during a recent refurbishment, complemented by huge deals and in-store theatre and sampling opportunities for their shoppers.

Henderson Retail was crowned Forecourt Retailer of the Year for the third year in a row, while the company also picked up Community Retailer of the Year.

Two of their stores were also honoured at the event: Eurospar Killyleagh was awarded Post Office Retailer of the Year and Eurospar Saintfield Road was named Forecourt Retailer of the Year.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group, commented: “The Retail Industry Awards get more competitive every year, and we’re delighted to meet that challenge head on and come away with a host of respected awards.

“We are thrilled judges noted our investment across our forecourts, of which we operate 86 in Northern Ireland, ensuring we are delivering on the needs and wants of our shoppers.

“We are also pleased to see two of our company owned stores recognised for their significant contribution to their local communities and their business development success.

“It has been a fantastic year for Henderson Retail and we look forward to many more successful openings in the coming months.”

Patrick Doody, Sales and Marketing Director at Henderson Group, added: “We are continuously impressed by the level of retail innovation shown by our independent retailers and it’s fantastic to see both Lynch’s Eurospar and McKillop’s Spar on the national stage, winning very well deserved awards.

“They are some of our top players in the industry, managing impressive businesses while giving back to their local communities in many ways. Congratulations to them both!”

The 2024 Retail Industry Awards took place at The Brewery on Chiswell Street, London, and were hosted by comedian, author and advocate for human rights Shaparak ‘Shappi’ Khorsandi.